NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, December 21

Best Bets

Daniel Gafford over 1.5 blocks (-186) at Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 3:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: You're laying a lot of juice here, but Gafford has multiple blocks in 11 straight games, averaging 2.5 swats during this stretch. Portland allows opposing centers to block the second-most shots in the league, so this is a great opportunity for him to pad his stats even more.

DeMar DeRozan over 33.5 points + rebounds + assists versus San Antonio (-125)

BetMGM, 3:45pm ET

Ken Crites: The Spurs' defense is terrible. They rank 27th in the Association, giving up 122.5 points per contest. And the Bulls are playing very well without Zach LaVine (addition by subtraction?). The veteran DeRozan has been cooking as of late, averaging 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 6.5 helpers over his last eight games (35.6 total). This season, with LaVine off the court, DeRozan's per 36 averages are 23.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 dimes (34.4 total). DeRozan has also been playing slightly better at home, scoring 2.0 points more per contest versus road games. The K-Train is an improving 14-9 this season, but certainly feel free to fade. I'm due for some regression.

Detroit Pistons moneyline against the Utah Jazz (+136)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. EST

Michael Gillow: Will the Pistons snap their losing streak tonight? If they don't, they might not ever. It's not often you see a team that has lost their last 24 games being favored. But the Pistons are 2.5-point favorites against Utah for good reason. The Jazz are 10-18, playing on the second night of a road back-to-back, and are without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker, Keyonte George and Omer Yurtseven. This is Detroit's most winnable game they might have all season.