NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, January 4

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
January 4, 2024

Best Bets

Stephen Curry under 27.5 points (-104) vs. Nuggets

DraftKings, 4:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Denver is one of the better teams in the league at containing scorers in the pick-and-roll, allowing the sixth-fewest points to pick-and-roll ballhandlers. Curry scores 7.5 PPG in those actions, and that playtype accounts for 33% of his usage. He's also struggled against the Nuggets in two prior appearances this season, averaging only 20.5 PPG.

Chris Paul under 7.5 assists (-115) vs. Nuggets

PointsBet, 4:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Nuggets are allowing the third-fewest assists to opposing point guards this season. In two prior appearances against Denver, Paul has averaged just 3.5 assists. CP3 is also averaging only 4.3 APG over his past four games.

Jamal Murray under 6.5 assists (-130) and over 1.5 steals (+154) at Warriors

FanDuel, 4:51 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Warriors are allowing the fewest assists to opposing point guards, but also allowing the second-most steals. In Murray's one appearance against Golden State earlier in the year, he had just three assists while racking up two steals.

Damian Lillard over 25.5 points (-120) at Spurs

BetMGM, 4:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Lillard burned me earlier in the week, but I want redemption. He's in a bit of a cold spell, averaging only 21.7 points over the past six games while shooting 39.2 FG% and 28.8 3P%. What better spot to bounce back than against the Spurs? They allow the fourth-most points to pick-and-roll ballhandlers, and those actions account for 44.2% of Lillard's usage for 10.3 PPG. Earlier in December, he dropped 40 points on San Antonio.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
