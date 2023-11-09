NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, November 9

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
November 9, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Trae Young over 3.5 turnovers (-145) at Magic

DraftKings, 2:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Orlando has the second-highest defensive turnover percentage (17.2%) in the NBA, and forces opposing point guards to commit the third-most turnovers (4.3). Young has turned the ball over at least three times in five of his six games, and he's averaging 4.3 giveaways on the year.

Onyeka Okongwu over 15.5 points + rebounds (-125) at Magic

DraftKings, 2:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: After not doing much in the first two games of the season, Okongwu is averaging 12.8 points and 9.0 assists in 23.8 minutes over the past five. I think this is a matchup where coach Quin Synder might prefer him over Clint Capela, as the Magic will be using two floor-spacing options at the five with Goga Bitadze and Mo Wagner -- Okongwu being more mobile and switchable than Capela. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo O28.5 points at Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: Giannis was ejected from last night's win over the Pistons and will be looking to unleash some frustrations on one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. The Pacers are 25th in DRTG thus far and play at the second-fastest pace in the league, while also allowing the sixth-most free-throw attempts per 100 possessions in the NBA. That bodes well for Giannis in what should be another high-scoring game overall. I'd also look at the O242.0, as well as Tyrese Haliburton O11.5 assists.

Aaron Nesmith over 10.5 points versus ATL (+100) 

DraftKings, 2:30 EST

Ken Crites: I don't think the Pacers are sold on Obi Toppin as their main power forward. And oddly enough, Indy keeps giving 6-foot-5 Aaron Nesmith decent minutes at the four. The Vanderbilt product is averaging 12.9 points per game after a 24 point effort Wednesday night versus the Jazz.  Much of those 24 points came from him shooting 4-of-6 from behind the arc. Nesmith is shooting 67% from three over his past four games. I'm betting he stays hot for one more game versus a Bucks team whose perimeter defense isn't what it used to be. This game has a big O/U of 241.5, so hopefully Nesmith will have ample scoring opportunities.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
