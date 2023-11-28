NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, November 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Boston Celtics 1Q spread (-4.5) vs. Bulls

DraftKings, 5:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is the 1st-ranked first-quarter team (absurd 24.0 1Q net rating for the Celtics) vs. the 29th-ranked first-quarter team (-16 1Q net rating for the Bulls). Even though Boston is missing Kristaps Porzingis, I'm not too worried.

Nets to cover -1.5 (-110) vs. Raptors

BetMGM, 5:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: These teams inspire similar levels of "bleh". But viewing them roughly equally in a vacuum makes me like Brooklyn in this situation. This is their third straight home game, while the Raptors are playing on the road for the fourth time in five games. Toronto is also 3-5 on the road to Brooklyn's 5-4 at home.

Brandon Miller over 13.5 points (-110) at Knicks

DraftKings, 5:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: LaMelo Ball is out for an extended period, and Miller sees the highest usage bump (+9%) with Ball off the floor. He's also taken at least 11 shots in each of the past five games and has surprisingly played well against New York in his young career. Miller popped for 29 points against the Knicks on Nov. 18, and he had 11 points in 10 minutes against the Knicks on Nov. 12 before suffering an injury.

Mark Williams under 19.5 points + rebounds at Knicks (+100)

FanDuel, 5:16 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Knicks, due to Mitchell Robinson's presence, are allowing the third-fewest points and fewest rebounds to centers this season. In Williams' past two appearances against the Knicks, he posted 7 points and 8 rebounds, and 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Mike Conley over 1.5 threes vs. Thunder (-164)

FanDuel, 5:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Thunder are allowing the third-most threes to point guards. Conley has hit at least one three-pointer in ever game this season, and he's drilled multiple triples in 9 of his 16 appearances.