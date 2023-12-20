NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, December 20

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Rockets to win (-148) vs. Hawks

DraftKings, 5:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The spread on this game is Rockets -3, which I'm also fine with. I just believe this line is wrong. Atlanta is 7-8 on the road and 3-7 against the spread as road underdogs. Meanwhile, Houston is 11-1 at home and 4-0-1 ATS as home favorites. This is also Atlanta's 13th straight travel game.

Kings to win (-146) vs. Celtics

FanDuel, 5:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It feels weird taking two moneylines since I'm mostly a player prop guy, but this is another spot where I disagree with the oddsmakers. Boston is on the second night of a back-to-back and facing a team that loves to run. The Celtics haven't been good on the road, either, going 6-6 straight up (somehow, this is their first time being road underdogs this season). Meanwhile, the Kings are 10-3 at home and 6-5 ATS as home favorites. Plus, Boston will be down both Jayson Tatum and Al Horford while Sacramento is fully healthy aside from Malik Monk being questionable (which matters, but not so much that I'm staying away until I get news).

Donovan Mitchell O45.5 P+R+A vs. Utah

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: I already put this out as my favorite prop of the day on the radio last night, so I need to follow through. However, Mitchell did pop up on the injury report with an illness and did not go through shootaround. Obviously, I don't feel as good about it knowing he'll be less than 100 percent (if he even plays), but we still have to put this one on the record. Mitchell is averaging 17.0 potential assists per game without Garland and Evan Mobley in the lineup, and he ranks second in the NBA in touches per game in those situations (behind only Luka Doncic). This should also be a strong matchup against a Jazz team that ranks 25th in defense and gives up the most points, assists and threes per game to the SG position.

Terry Rozier O23.5 points at Indiana

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Rozier is coming off of a pair of down games, but he gets an ideal fantasy matchup against the Pacers, who've dropped four straight and are allowing 127.0 points per game to opponents this season while ranking first in the NBA in pace. This is purely a volume play on Rozier, who has a 28.3% usage rate and 36.8 percent assist rate (if you're interested in O7.5 AST or O31.5 PTS+AST) since LaMelo Ball went down.