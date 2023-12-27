NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, December 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Donte DiVincenzo over 2.5 threes (+145) and/or RJ Barrett over 1.5 threes (+105) at Thunder

DraftKings, 2:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Thunder have played great this season, but they allow the most points off of spot-ups (35.2 PPG) in the NBA. DiVincenzo scores 5.4 PPG off spot-ups (56% of his overall points), while Barrett scores 5.0 PPG off spot-ups (27% of his overall points). Spot-up two-pointers aren't really a thing, so I'm leaning toward the three-ball here. This is also a pace-up spot for the Knicks, who rank 28th in pace compared to OKC's 9th.

Alperen Sengun O27.5 PTS+AST vs. Houston

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Houston comes in on the second night of a back-to-back, but Sengun has been rolling of late, putting up 24.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over his last six. The Suns do get Jusuf Nurkic back, which is a concern, but Phoenix has been a below-average defense in terms of both points and assists allowed to centers this season.

Franz Wagner O5.5 rebounds vs. PHI

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is sitting at -142 on FanDuel so consider it a player prop parlay leg, but this is a very friendly number for Wagner going up against the Joel Embiid-less Sixers. Wagner has gone over 5.5 boards in six of his last seven, averaging 6.7 rebounds per game in that span. With Embiid out on Christmas Day, the Sixers had a paltry 43.7% rebound rate (small sample alert). With Embiid in the lineup, they've been one of the five best rebounding teams in the NBA.