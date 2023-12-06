NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, December 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Dorian Finney-Smith over 2.5 threes (+150) at Hawks

DraftKings, 4:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Hawks allow the second-most corner threes to opponents, and Finney-Smith takes 26% of his total shots from the corners. It helps that this is a pace-up spot for the Nets as well, with the team expected to score 120 points. Finney-Smith has gone over this number in 10 of his 18 appearances.

Rudy Gobert over 14.5 points vs. Spurs (-110)

DraftKings, 4:56 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Gobert has scored double-digit points in each of the past eight games (16.1 PPG). This a great opportunity for him to continue. It's a pace-up spot for Minnesota, where the Wolves are expected to score 122 points, and San Antonio allows the third-most points to centers.

Alperen Sengun over 10.5 rebounds (-130) vs. Thunder

FanDuel, 5:01 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sengun is averaging 9.2 boards on the season, but the Thunder are a horrible rebounding team. They have the 3rd-worst offensive rebound percentage and second-worst defensive rebound percentage -- not to mention they allow the most rebounds to the center position.