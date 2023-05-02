NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Tuesday, May 2

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Anthony Davis over 1.5 steals (+140) at Golden State

DraftKings, 1:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Warriors are extremely turnover-prone, as they have been throughout their entire dynastic run. Davis should be able to float a bit off of Kevon Looney and Draymond Green and play some free safety, so I'm anticipating him getting his hands in the passing lanes. In Round 1 against the Grizzlies, he averaged 1.3 steals with 2.7 deflections. Those aren't amazing numbers, but I like getting plus money, and the matchup is favorable.

Kyle Lowry over 0.5 steals (-165) at New York

DraftKings, 1:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Lowry was excellent in Game 1, posting 18/5/6 with a steal and four -- yes, four -- blocks in 30 minutes. I wouldn't bank on the blocks again, but the veteran had an impressive five deflections. With that in mind, I'm more than comfortable banking on him getting at least one steal in Game 2. I assume he'll be quite involved again with Jimmy Butler less than 100 percent. Lowry has also recorded at least one steal in five of his six playoff appearances despite averaging only 22.7 minutes.

Gabe Vincent over 2.5 threes (+100) at New York

BetMGM, 2:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Vincent went 5-for-12 from three in Game 1, with 10 of those attempts classified as "open" or "wide open". He's taken 24 threes in the past two games and 30 over the past three. That sort of volume is enough for me to consider this a strong bet, especially at even money.

RJ Barrett over 3.5 assists (+105) vs. Heat

BetMGM, 2:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Barrett had 10 potential assists in Game 1, which translated into seven true assists. The Knicks did what they could to force the ball out of Jalen Brunson's hands, which forced Barrett to be more of a playmaker. I think that gameplan will continue for Miami, and this is a pretty low number you're getting at plus money. In the playoffs as a whole, he's averaged 3.5 dimes.

Warriors Moneyline + LeBron James O5.5 assists (+180)

FanDuel Sportsbook same-game parlay, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: For the most part, LeBron's assists numbers were down in Round 1, but I'm going to keep going back to the well so long as the number is hanging around the 5-6 range every night. James tends to feel out series early on, resulting in lower point totals but more assists chances. In terms of the final result, I love Golden State's chances to jump out to a fast start and out-scheme the Lakers to begin the series.