NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, May 10

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Kyle Lowry over 1.5 steals + blocks (+145) at New York

DraftKings, 2:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Lowry only has three steals in this series, but he's averaging 4.0 deflections per game in addition to his 1.5 blocks, so I like getting plus odds on him remaining active on defense. He's also seen at least 25 minutes in each of the first four games, so I'm not too worried about his workload.

With a myriad of exclusive sportsbook promo codes in the United States sports betting market, new bettors are cashing in with bonus bets daily.

Anthony Davis over 4.5 steals + blocks (+110) at Golden State

BetMGM, 2:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Davis' offense waxes and wanes, but he's been absolutely crucial to the Lakers' defense and more consistent on that end of the floor. In this series, he's averaging 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals, and I wouldn't be surprised if he cleared his prop on blocks alone. Los Angeles will keep doing everything it can to force Golden State to the rim and meet Davis there.

The best sports betting sites are loaded with cutting-edge features to help you cash more tickets, like live betting opportunities and same-game parlay building. But that's not all. These innovative sportsbooks also feature a slew of bonuses and odds boosts customers like you activate every day.

D'Angelo Russell under 20.5 points + assists (-106) at Golden State

FanDuel, 2:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Warriors starting Gary Payton in Game 4 threw a wrench into my D-Lo prop, and I would not have taken the over had I seen that lineup decision prior to my write-up. Payton was clearly assigned to disrupt Russell, who had been playing a crucial role in the series as a playmaker. He finished Monday's game with four points and three assists on 1-for-10 shooting. That part of the gameplan worked for the Warriors, so I expect them to stick with it.

PayPal is one of the most popular e-wallets worldwide, which is why it makes sense that bettors run to the best PayPal betting sites to sign up and bet. These customers know that when they use PayPal to fund their betting account, deposits are fast, easy, safe, and secure. PayPal is also one of the top banking options users choose for withdrawal transactions, showcasing its versatility at sportsbooks.

LeBron James U31.5 PTS + AST at Golden State

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: James has only gone over this number once thus far in the postseason, and that was in Game 4 on Monday when he posted 27 points and six assists. Granted, it did feel like James left some points on the table, but I'm fully expecting a Lakers letdown on the road tonight – partially because James will be coming off of playing 43 minutes in Game 4. To me, there's a real possibility that the game gets out of hand – much like Game 2 did in San Francisco – and if that's the case I think the Lakers go into LeBron Preservation Mode and begin looking ahead to Game 6.

Legal sports betting in the United States continues to flourish, with a good majority of the action coming from top sports betting apps due to their easy-to-use interface and versatility to bet on the go. Another reason why these mobile sportsbooks are popular is the betting promos they offer new customers.

Bam Adebayo double-double (+160) at New York

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m.

Michael Gillow: Adebayo has double-doubled in each of his last two games against the Knicks and in three of his previous five contests this postseason. The star big man seems to have the best of Mitchell Robinson on the glass and his prop is too good to pass up at plus odds.

Top credit card betting sites have industry-leading features like live betting and parlay building. These sportsbooks also contain numerous banking methods to cater to every bettor's needs. What's great about credit card betting sites is that they allow customers to use credit cards to fund their accounts, giving them a fast, easy, and secure way to make a deposit.