NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 31

We're set for a compact slate by Friday night standards, as FanDuel is only including six of the seven games on the ledger in its main slate contests. The injury report is relatively light, although there are several prominent names that have already been ruled out.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 1/31 @ 12:45 p.m. EST:

Los Angeles Clippers (-13) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 209.0)

Dallas Mavericks (-1) at Detroit Pistons (O/U: 229.0)

Denver Nuggets (-9.5) at Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 233.5)

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors (-4) (O/U: 232.5)

Milwaukee Bucks (-2.5) at San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 234.5)

Boston Celtics (-10.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 232.5)

The night appears to be a pretty even balance between competitive games and potentia blowouts if betting lines are any indication. Injuries to key players are naturally playing a role to a degree in the spreads and overall outlook, but projected totals paint a very encouraging picture for the chances of some standout individual performances.

Injury Situations to Monitor

LaMelo Ball, Hornets (ankle): OUT

In Ball's absence, Vasilije Micic should continue starting at point guard.

Paul George, PHI (finger): OUT

In George's absence, Justin Edwards and Ricky Council should absorb the majority of minutes at small forward.

Mark Williams, CHA (foot): OUT

In Williams' absence, Taj Gibson could draw another start at center.

Zach LaVine, CHI (personal): OUT

In LaVine's ongoing absence, Lonzo Ball could remain in the starting five.

Other notable injuries:

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): OUT

Luka Doncic, DAL (calf): OUT

Brandon Ingram, NOP (ankle): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (personal): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Dejounte Murray, NOP (finger): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Damian Lillard, MIL (groin): PROBABLE

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries healthy enough for Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,800), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900), Victor Wembanyama ($11,800), Cade Cunningham ($10,100) and Tyrese Maxey ($10,000).

Jokic has been below his usual otherworldly production in two of his last three games, but he still has three tallies of over 70 FD points in his last five games, including 94.9 against the Kings four games ago. He'll also face an Embiid-less Sixers squad Friday.

Giannis hasn't scored fewer than 52 FD points in six straight games, and he carries a 17-game double-double streak into Friday.

Wembanyama has scored over 54 FD points in five of the last seven games and has one of the safest floors on the slate.

Cunningham has scored over 50 FD points in three of the past four games alone and will face a Mavs team still missing Luka Doncic in its backcourt.

Maxey will once again take the floor without Joel Embiid and Paul George, and he checks in having scored at least 53.1 FD points in four of the last six games.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,700)

Barnes has exceeded 56 FD points in two of his last three games and draws a highly favorable matchup against the Bulls.

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,600)

Tatum has been producing somewhat under his usual standards recently but is still averaging 48 FD points per game and has a ceiling well north of 50 FD points.

James Harden, LAC ($9,400)

Harden has scored 47.1 to 61.5 FD points in four straight games and should be particularly popular on a small slate like Friday's.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($9,300)

Zion should see plenty of minutes in a competitive matchup against the Celtics and has scored 46.2 to 50.7 FD points in his last three games, which should keep him very popular Friday.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($8,900)

Irving will continue operating as the Mavericks' main source of offense without Luka Doncic available.

Key Values

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI at TOR ($5,600)

Dosunmu should be in for another expanded role Friday with Zach LaVine still out due to personal reasons, and the former checks in having scored 29.4 and 24.8 FD points in back-to-back starts. Dosunmu has flashed a ceiling befitting a much higher salary on multiple occasions this season, scoring between 31 and 63.5 FD points in 11 games. He also scored 31.5 FD points in his one prior meeting with the Raptors this season, and Toronto has struggled defensively throughout the season on the way to allowing the sixth-most points (116.4) per game.

Stephon Castle, SAN vs. MIL ($5,400)

Castle has already put together an impressie rookie season and checks into Friday in the midst of a nice run of production during an extended starting stint. The fourth overall pick has averaged 24.4 FD points in his last eight games (all starts) on the strength of 16.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 29.3 minutes per game. Castle has exceeded 30 FD points on four occasions during that span as well, and Friday he faces a Bucks team that's allowed the second-most FD points per game to shooting guards (47.9) in the last seven games.

Bruce Brown, TOR vs. CHI ($5,100)

Brown has picked up the pace after a delayed season debut, working off rust quickly to average 24.4 FD points over his last nine games on 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. The veteran has been coming off the bench but stil logged a solid 21.7 minutes per game in that stretch, a sample in which he shot 48.8 percent, including 37.5 percent from distance. The opposing Bulls make for very appealing targets, having allowed the fifth-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (45.2) and 43.8 FD points per contest to two-guards in the last 15 games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Klay Thompson, DAL at DET ($5,500); Lonzo Ball, CHI at TOR ($4,900)

