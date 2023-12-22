NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at PHI: Raptors 3-8 on road; 76ers 11-4 at home

DEN at BKN: Nuggets on two-game win streak; Nets on four-game slide

DAL at HOU: Mavs on two-game slide; Rockets 11-2 at home but have dropped three in a row

ATL at MIA: Hawks on two-game win streak; Heat 7-6 at home

WAS at GSW: Wizards 3-14 on road; Warriors on three-game win streak

PHX at SAC: Suns 3-7 in last 10 games; Kings 10-4 at home

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Robert Covington (illness): Probable; De'Anthony Melton (thigh): Questionable; Nicolas Batum (hamstring): OUT

Kelly Oubre could be up for a bigger role.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (heel): Probable

BKN - Lonnie Walker (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Cam Thomas and Royce O'Neale remain up for more playing time.

DAL - Seth Curry (back): Questionable; Luka Doncic (quadriceps), Dante Exum (leg), Maxi Kleber (toe), Josh Green (elbow), Kyrie Irving (heel), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

Jaden Hardy, Derrick Jones and Dwight Powell are up for more responsibility.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable

Jeff Green could pick up additional minutes.

ATL - AJ Griffin (personal), Jalen Johnson (wrist): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu remain up for more responsibility.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (calf): OUT

Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez are up for more opportunities.

GSW - Brandin Podziemski (back): Questionable; Draymond Green (suspension): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney are in line for more action in the frontcourt. Moses Moody is up for a boost if Podziemski is out.

PHX - Josh Okogie (hip): Questionable; Bradley Beal (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (personal): OUT

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen must continue to step up in place of Beal. Chimezie Metu is expected to start in place of Nurkic.

SAC - JaVale McGee (wrist), Malik Monk (foot): Questionable

Davion Mitchell and Keon Ellis may have to step up in place of Monk. Trey Lyles is also in line for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,600) vs. Wizards

Curry came up clutch, willing the Warriors to the overtime win in the last game. Curry has scored at least 30 points in four of the last 10 games, while also going over 40 DK points seven times during that span. He should shine against the Wizards, who are facing the second game of a back-to-back, and who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 50.0 percent from the field.

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($8,000) at Heat

Murray has scored at least 20 points in eight of the last 10 games, also going over 40 DK points four times during that span, while averaging 20.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Murray has a good chance to continue to thrive against the Heat, who are missing Jimmy Butler, and who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,800) at 76ers

Barnes has five double-doubles and one triple-double among the last 10 games, while averaging 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over that span. He also topped 50 DK points in three of his last four outings. The Raptors face a tough matchup against the 76ers, but Barnes will have to step up to help give his team their best shot. Barnes also totaled at least 46 DK points in two previous meetings with the Sixers this season.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,700) at Kings

Durant is coming off a 40-point effort in the last game, and he is averaging 31.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals through four games since returning from a two-game absence. He faces a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Kings, who are giving up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,300) vs. Mavericks

Sengun continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 17.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 55.8 DK points. He also delivered an impressive 51.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Mavericks, and he should be up for another solid performance, as the Mavs give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,000) at Nets

Jokic reached the 60 DK-point mark in two of the last four games, and he is averaging 22.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 outings. He also amassed a whopping 64.5 DK points in his last meeting with the Nets, and he should be up for another big game, as the Nets give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($5,300) at Rockets

Jones totaled 32.8 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 appearances. He is up for another extended opportunity as the Mavs continue to deal with injury trouble. Jones also has a good chance to pad his stats against the Rockets, who give up the league's second-most fouls per game.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($6,200) vs. Hawks

Martin is up for his ninth consecutive start, after averaging 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last eight games. He also tallied a high of 49 DK points over that span. Martin should be up for another solid performance, as the Hawks are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Jaden Hardy, Mavericks ($4,300) at Rockets

Hardy is up for a significant opportunity as the Mavs deal with a number of injuries in the backcourt. He totaled 23.5 DK points in 23 minutes of action in the last game, and he is averaging 10.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists through eight games this season where he played at least 15 minutes of action.

Josh Richardson, Heat ($4,500) vs. Hawks

Richardson topped 20 DK points in three of his last five appearances, averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists over that stretch. He is in line for added playing time in the absence of Jimmy Butler, and he should do well against the Hawks, who allow opponents to shoot the league's second-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Dario Saric, Warriors ($4,700) vs. Wizards

Saric continues to provide a versatile presence off the bench, averaging 10.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists across the last 10 games, including a high of 33.5 DK points. He should continue to see added opportunity in the absence of Draymond Green, and he is likely to do well against the Wizards, who give up a league-high 126.5 points per game.

