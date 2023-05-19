NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at BOS: The Heat lead the series 1-0 after they pulled off an upset win in Game 1 in Boston.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (forearm): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Heat

Smart amassed 38.3 DK points in Game 1, with 13 points, one rebound, 11 assists, two steals, a block and just two turnovers in 34 minutes. It marked his fourth-highest DK total through 14 outings in the postseason, during which he is averaging 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals. Smart should continue to shine in a favorable matchup against the Heat's starting backcourt, and he has a good chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Heat allowed opposing point guards to shoot an average of 36.4 percent from long range during the season.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($15,300) vs. Heat

Brown tallied 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but he had six turnovers, resulting in 38.3 DK points in Game 1. He will likely continue to thrive offensively, as he scored over 20 points in all but three of 14 postseason outings. Brown is also likely to get his turnovers under control, considering the six from Game 1 is well beyond his playoff average of 3.4 per game. He topped 40 DK points on six occasions so far in the playoffs, including a high of 51.3.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($18,600) at Celtics

Butler came up huge to lead his side to a hard-fought road win in Game 1, as he totaled 35 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals for 63.3 DK points in 43 minutes. He has been a supreme force throughout the postseason, averaging 31.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds across 11 games played, and he also averaged 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in two meetings with the Celtics during the regular season.

Al Horford, Celtics ($11,100) vs. Heat

Horford is averaging 6.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks through 14 games this postseason. He tallied 23.5 DK points in Game 1 versus the Heat, and he went over 25 in eight outings, with a high of 43.5 in Game 6 of the first round. He must bring another high-level effort in Game 2 after the Celtics let Game 1 slip away, despite his frontcourt presence helping Boston outscore Miami 62-40 in the paint.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($13,500) at Celtics

Adebayo generated 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal for 38 DK points in Game 1. He surpassed 35 DK points in nine of 13 outings, including a high of 56.5, so far in the playoffs. The Heat need another high-level performance from their big man after they were outscored by 22 points in the paint in Game 1, and Adebayo should be able to deliver after he averaged 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in four meetings with the Celtics during the season.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($18,000) vs. Heat

After accounting for a whopping 83.3 DK points in Game 7 of the second round, Tatum came up with a quieter but respectable effort to open the conference finals, as he finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and four turnovers in Game 1, resulting in 40.8 DK points. He needs to come up huge again to lead his team to a critical home win and avoid an ugly 0-2 hole heading back to Miami. Tatum averaged 30.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists through four regular season encounters with the Heat.

Value Picks

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($8,700) vs. Heat

Brogdon delivered a strong effort in Game 1, with 19 points, two rebounds, one assist and just one turnover, for 23.5 DK points in 37 minutes. He is listed as probable for action in Game 2 and should be able to give the Celtics another boost off the bench in a critical game.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,200) vs. Heat

Despite starting for 10 of the Celtics' 12 playoff games heading into Game 1 of the conference finals, White came off the bench to open the series and finished with 18.5 DK points in 21 minutes. He is expected to remain in a bench role, but his consistent contribution through the regular season and postseason should mean he will continue to see a fair amount of playing time. He also has more of an opportunity to stand out as an x-factor in the second unit instead of taking a backseat with the starters.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($7,500) at Celtics

Martin gave the Heat a huge boost in Game 1 with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block for 32 DK points. It marked his third-highest DK total across 12 outings this postseason, where he is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Martin will remain one of Miami's go-to options off the bench and has another opportunity to be a difference-maker for his squad.

Kevin Love, Heat ($6,600) at Celtics

Love finished with 17 DK points in Game 1, as he tallied eight points, six rebounds, a steal and three turnovers in 16 minutes. He is averaging 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 12 outings this postseason and is expected to remain in the starting lineup for the Heat.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($6,900) vs. Heat

Williams picked up his third consecutive start in Game 1 and finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, one block and one turnover, totaling 24.3 DK points. It marked his second-highest DK total in the last three games, as he has flourished since rejoining the starting lineup. He is expected to start again in Game 2 and will be a central part of the Celtics' effort to contain the Heat's frontcourt.

