NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIA: Celtics lead series 2-1

OKC at NOP: Thunder lead series 3-0

LAL at DEN: Nuggets lead series 3-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee), Terry Rozier (neck): OUT

Delon Wright, Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic must continue to step up.

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

Naji Marshall and Larry Nance must pick up the slack.

LAL - Anthony Davis (wrist), LeBron James (ankle): Probable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot): Questionable; Cam Reddish (ankle): OUT

Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes are in line for more action.

DEN - Reggie Jackson (ankle): Probable; Jamal Murray (calf): Questionable

Christian Braun could be up for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,000) at Pelicans

Gilgeous-Alexander carried his dominant, team-leading play into the postseason and has reached the 40 DK-point mark in all three games. He delivered his best performance in Game 3, finishing with 24 points, five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block for a series-high mark of 51.3 DK points. He is likely to come up with another big game by padding his stats on both ends of the floor, as the Pelicans are giving up the highest field-goal percentage and the most turnovers per game in the postseason.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,000) vs. Celtics

Herro is off to an up-and-down start to the series with a modest performance in Game 1, followed by a 56.3 DK-point effort in Game 2, then a muted showing in Game 3. Nonetheless, he must continue to step up as the offensive leader in the absence of Butler, especially as his squad has one chance to even the series at home, before potentially facing elimination on the road in Game 5. Herro has a great chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Celtics are giving up the third-most three-pointers per game this postseason.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celitcs ($9,100) at Heat

Tatum delivered his best performance of the series in Game 1, where he finished with 58 DK points. He also topped 40 in each of the two subsequent games, including scoring 28 points in Game 2 and registering a double-double in Game 3. The Celtics have the opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, and Tatum is likely to come out with the mindset to take control as the Heat carry on without Jimmy Butler.

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,500) at Nuggets

James finished with 47.3 DK points in Game 4, which marked his lowest total of the series, but it was also his highest-scoring game of the series, as he delivered 30 points to save the Lakers from a sweep. James must come up with another massive effort in order to hold up against the defending champs, and he should continue to thrive offensively, as the Nuggets are giving up the second-highest shooting percentage this postseason.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($9,700) at Nuggets

Despite the Lakers sitting in a 3-1 hole, Davis has delivered four big-time performances, going over 50 DK points in each outing, including two with more than 60 and a 20-20 double-double in Game 4. His squad needs him to keep up the effort in order to have any chance of counteracting the Nuggets' dominant frontcourt. At the very least, Davis is likely to thrive offensively as the Nuggets gave up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing centers this season.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,200) vs. Lakers

Jokic has had no trouble stuffing the stat sheet against the Lakers' frontcourt, including going over 70 DK points in two of the last four games, and notching a high of 79.5 DK points, with 34 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists, a steal and a block in Game 4. He has been dominant against the Lakers all season and can be expected to bring a high-level effort with an opportunity to close out the series at home in Game 5. He should also pad his stats on the glass, as the Lakers are giving up the most rebounds per game this postseason.

Mid-Range Money

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($5,500) at Pelicans

Giddey is coming off his best game of the series, as he produced 42.5 DK points with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a steal in Game 3. He is one of four Thunder players to reach the 20-point mark in the series, and he has a great opportunity to continue to turn in favorable numbers due to his ability to contribute across the stat sheet.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,100) at Pelicans

Williams supassed 35 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 43.8 in Game 3. He topped 20 points in scoring in each of the last two outings and should continue to shine against the Pelicans' shorthanded frontcourt.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,000) at Heat

Porzingis has averaged 14.0 0points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.0 blocks over the last three games, topping 30 DK points in each outing. His ability to stretch the floor with his long-range shootings is ideal for pulling the Heat's interior defenders out of the paint, and he has a great chance to get his rhythm going as the Heat are giving up the most threes per game this postseason.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Heat ($4,000) vs. Celtics

Wright missed the last outing but will be back in action for Game 4. He amassed a high of 29.3 DK points on 17 points, three assists and two steals in Game 1, and his presense remains critical in light of the injuries in the Heat's backcourt. Wright should be in line for at least 20 minutes of action and is likley to make an impact across the stat sheet with his well-rounded play style.

Al Horford, Celtics ($4,200) at Heat

Horford has averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the last three outings, including a high of 24.5 DK points in Game 2. He remains a key factor off the bench for the Celtics, as he provides an advantage against the Heat's second unit, which does not include a lot of competition in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.