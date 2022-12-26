NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
BKN at CLE
Nets on eight-game win streak.
LAC at DET
Pistons on five-game slide.
MIN at MIA
Both sides 5-5 in last 10 games.
IND at NOP
Pelicans 13-4 at home.
HOU at CHI
Bulls on three-game win streak.
UTA at SAS
Jazz on two-game win streak.
CHA at POR
Trail Blazers on three-game slide.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
BKN - Joe Harris (knee): OUT
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable
Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
MIA - Caleb Martin (ankle): Probable
Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (shoulder), Jimmy Butler (ankle): Questionable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot): OUT
IND - Jalen Smith (ankle), Aaron Nesmith (ankle): Questionable
NOP - Larry Nance (Achilles): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT
HOU - Eric Gordon (thumb): Questionable
CHI - Derrick Jones (ankle), Javonte Green (knee): Doubtful
Alex Caruso (concussion): OUT
UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT
CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable
Nick Richards (ankle): Doubtful
Cody Martin (knee): OUT
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Josh Hart (ankle): Probable
Justise Winslow (ankle), Nassir Little (hip): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,900) vs. Nets
Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals across five outings, including two where he went over 50 DK points. He has to step up against the Nets in order to counteract the star power of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and he should do well, considering the Nets give up the sixth most points per game to shooting guards.
Paul George, Clippers ($9,000) at Pistons
George is averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals in his last four games, including one where he generated 65.3 DK points. He is up for more responsibility on both ends of the floor while Kawhi Leonard is sidelined and has a good chance to excel against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points per game.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,400) vs. Rockets
DeRozan is coming off a fantastic performance, where he knocked down the game-winning shot and finished with a total of 56.8 DK points. He is averaging 25.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games and should keep the momentum going against the Rockets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field.
Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,500) at Cavaliers
Durant exceeded 50 DK points in six of the last 10 outings, with a high of 58. He has a tough matchup against a strong Cavaliers' defense, but he also has significant size advantage at small forward and is too mobile on the perimeter to be guarded by the Cavs' talented bigs.
Walker Kessler, Jazz ($6,400) at Spurs
Kessler is up for a fourth consecutive start and will continue to see extended playing time in the absence of Kelly Olynyk. He averaged 11.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over the last three games and surpassed 24 DK points in eight of the last 10. Kessler also has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($9,900) vs. Hornets
Lillard should prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's third most points per game, including the seventh most points to point guards. He is averaging 29.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals through the last 10 outings, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 72.5.
Value Picks
Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,000) vs. Rockets
Dosunmu is up for a second consecutive start in place of Alex Caruso, after he produced 27.8 DK points in the last game. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards.
Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($5,000) vs. Pacers
Murphy topped 19 DK points in each of the last five games, with a high of 36.3 in the most recent outing. He has a good chance to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth most points per game to shooting guards.
T.J. Warren, Nets ($3,800) at Cavaliers
Warren amassed 26 DK points in back-to-back games and poses a versatile threat off the bench. He should also see added playing time in the absence of Joe Harris.
Patrick Williams, Bulls ($4,600) vs. Rockets
Williams surpassed 21 DK points seven times while averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in the last 10 games. He should do well against the Rockets, who give up the league's ninth most offensive rebounds.
Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($3,600) vs. Hornets
Eubanks is averaging 5.9. points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks through 10 games, including two where he reached 26 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Hornets, who give up the league's second most rebounds per game.