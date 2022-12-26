NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at CLE

Nets on eight-game win streak.

LAC at DET

Pistons on five-game slide.

MIN at MIA

Both sides 5-5 in last 10 games.

IND at NOP

Pelicans 13-4 at home.

HOU at CHI

Bulls on three-game win streak.

UTA at SAS

Jazz on two-game win streak.

CHA at POR

Trail Blazers on three-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - Joe Harris (knee): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable

Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

MIA - Caleb Martin (ankle): Probable

Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (shoulder), Jimmy Butler (ankle): Questionable

Dewayne Dedmon (foot): OUT

IND - Jalen Smith (ankle), Aaron Nesmith (ankle): Questionable

NOP - Larry Nance (Achilles): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT

HOU - Eric Gordon (thumb): Questionable

CHI - Derrick Jones (ankle), Javonte Green (knee): Doubtful

Alex Caruso (concussion): OUT

UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable

Nick Richards (ankle): Doubtful

Cody Martin (knee): OUT

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Josh Hart (ankle): Probable

Justise Winslow (ankle), Nassir Little (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,900) vs. Nets

Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals across five outings, including two where he went over 50 DK points. He has to step up against the Nets in order to counteract the star power of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and he should do well, considering the Nets give up the sixth most points per game to shooting guards.

Paul George, Clippers ($9,000) at Pistons

George is averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals in his last four games, including one where he generated 65.3 DK points. He is up for more responsibility on both ends of the floor while Kawhi Leonard is sidelined and has a good chance to excel against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,400) vs. Rockets

DeRozan is coming off a fantastic performance, where he knocked down the game-winning shot and finished with a total of 56.8 DK points. He is averaging 25.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games and should keep the momentum going against the Rockets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field.

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,500) at Cavaliers

Durant exceeded 50 DK points in six of the last 10 outings, with a high of 58. He has a tough matchup against a strong Cavaliers' defense, but he also has significant size advantage at small forward and is too mobile on the perimeter to be guarded by the Cavs' talented bigs.

Walker Kessler, Jazz ($6,400) at Spurs

Kessler is up for a fourth consecutive start and will continue to see extended playing time in the absence of Kelly Olynyk. He averaged 11.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over the last three games and surpassed 24 DK points in eight of the last 10. Kessler also has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($9,900) vs. Hornets

Lillard should prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's third most points per game, including the seventh most points to point guards. He is averaging 29.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals through the last 10 outings, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 72.5.

Value Picks

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,000) vs. Rockets

Dosunmu is up for a second consecutive start in place of Alex Caruso, after he produced 27.8 DK points in the last game. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($5,000) vs. Pacers

Murphy topped 19 DK points in each of the last five games, with a high of 36.3 in the most recent outing. He has a good chance to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth most points per game to shooting guards.

T.J. Warren, Nets ($3,800) at Cavaliers

Warren amassed 26 DK points in back-to-back games and poses a versatile threat off the bench. He should also see added playing time in the absence of Joe Harris.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($4,600) vs. Rockets

Williams surpassed 21 DK points seven times while averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in the last 10 games. He should do well against the Rockets, who give up the league's ninth most offensive rebounds.

Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($3,600) vs. Hornets

Eubanks is averaging 5.9. points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks through 10 games, including two where he reached 26 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Hornets, who give up the league's second most rebounds per game.

