NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 30

Slate Overview

ORL at PHI

76ers on seven-game win streak.

LAL at BKN

Nets 14-8 at home.

SAC at MIN

Timberwolves on three-game win streak.

WAS at SAS

Wizards on five-game win streak.

GSW at OKC

Warriors 6-18 on the road.

DET at DAL

Mavs 17-9 at home.

TOR at PHX

Suns 18-8 at home.

ATL at POR

Trail Blazers 13-11 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable

LAL - Lonnie Walker (knee): Probable

LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable

T.J. Warren (leg): Doubtful

Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

MIN - Taurean Prince (ankle), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

SAS - Josh Richardson (knee): Probable

Romeo Langford (hip): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

OKC - Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (hand), Cory Joseph (back): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable

Christian Wood (thumb), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist): OUT

PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (ankle): Questionable

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Josh Hart (hamstring): Questionable

Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,900) vs. Warriors

Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed 50 DK points in each of the last four games and is averaging 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks over 10 outings. He should continue to shine against the Warriors, who give up the league's most free throws per game and also the third-most points per game to point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,400) vs. Kings

Edwards recorded 62.5 DK points in his previous outing and a notched high of 71 among the last 10 games, while averaging 29.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals. He has a good chance to keep it rolling against the Kings, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,900) at Spurs

Kuzma is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 61.8. He has a great chance to keep up the production against the Spurs, who give up a league-most 122.2 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 40 percent from long range.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,100) at Spurs

Porzingis (ankle) missed the last three games but is expected to be back in action. He averaged 22.5 points, 7.9 rebounds,1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks, with a high of 59.8 DK points across his last 10 appearances. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot a league-high 50.9 percent from the field and give up the league's second-most points in the paint.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,600) at Suns

Siakam is averaging 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 blocks through 10 games, including five with more than 45 DK points and a high of 60.3. He finished with 37.5 DK points in his last meeting with the Suns and faces another opportunity to prosper, as they give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,700) vs. Hawks

Lillard exceeded 50 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including five with more than 60 and a high of 89.3, as he made another mark on NBA history with 60 points on 21-of-29 shooting. He has a good chance to stay hot against the Hawks, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field. He could also face a lighter matchup if Trae Young (questionable) is sidelined.

Value Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,300) vs. Kings

Reid is averaging 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks through 10 games, with a high of 28.5 DK points. He could be up for a major boost if Rudy Gobert (questionable) is sidelined, and he has a good chance to flourish against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.9 percent from the field.

Deni Avdija, Wizards ($4,700) at Spurs

Avdija is on a roll of three consecutive games with more than 30 DK points, and he is averaging 8.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 10 outings. He faces a great opportunity to stand out against the Spurs, who allow power forwards to shoot an average of 51.4 percent from the field.

Joe Harris, Nets ($4,300) vs. Lakers

Harris is averaging 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 10 games, with a high of 31.3 DK points. He must continue to step up as a more prominent scoring option in the absence of Kevin Durant and faces an advantageous matchup against a shorthanded Lakers squad.

Malik Monk, Kings ($4,100) at Timberwolves

Monk continues to provide a strong effort off the bench, averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 36.3 DK points. He has good chance to thrive against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to shooting guards, and who also give up an average of 13.1 three-pointers per game.

Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,900) at Spurs

Morris is averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over his last five appearances, with a high of 43.5 DK points. He faces another great opportunity to excel against the Spurs, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards.

