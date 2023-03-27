NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at DET: Pistons have dropped five in a row.

DAL at IND: Mavericks are on a four-game slide.

HOU at NYK: Knicks are on a three-game slide.

PHX at UTA: Jazz have dropped three straight.

PHI at DEN: Nuggets are on a three-game win streak.

NOP at POR: Pelicans are on a four-game win streak.

MIN at SAC: Kings are 23-15 at home.

CHI at LAC: Bulls are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jae Crowder (calf): Probable

DET - Cory Joseph (illness), Rodney McGruder (foot): Questionable / Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (suspension): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Myles Turner (back): Questionable / Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): Questionable

NYK - Jalen Brunson (hand): Questionable

PHX - Deandre Ayton (hip): Probable / Kevin Durant (ankle): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (hand): Questionable / Jordan Clarkson (finger), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles): Questionable

DEN - Michael Porter (heel): Questionable

NOP - Jose Alvarado (leg), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

POR - Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Damian Lillard (calf), Jusuf Nurkic (knee), Anfernee Simons (foot): OUT

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (hamstring): Questionable

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (face): Questionable / Paul George (knee), Norman Powell (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul, Suns ($7,400) at Jazz

Paul notched a high of 51 DK points, while averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games. He should continue to thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most turnovers per game and also the third-most points per game to point guards.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,800) at Pacers

Irving is averaging 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in four appearances since returning from a three-game absence, and he must step up to lead the offense in the absence of Luka Doncic (suspension). He should prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,900) at Trail Blazers

Ingram continues to lead the way for the Pelicans, averaging 30.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists through five games, including a high of 65.8 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to prosper versus the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's ninth-most free throws per game and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.4 percent from deep.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,300) vs. Rockets

Randle is averaging 26.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 65.5 DK points. He should find plenty of room to operate against the Rockets, who give up the league's third-most points and the most three-pointers per game.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($7,900) at Trail Blazers

Valanciunas amassed at least 44 DK points in each of the last five outings, while averaging 19.8 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. He has an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Devin Booker, Suns ($10,000) at Jazz

Booker is on a roll, averaging 32.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 60.8. He has a fantastic chance to keep the momentum going against the Jazz, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game and a league-high, 25.9 points per game to opposing shooting guards

Value Picks

Josh Richardson, Pelicans ($4,100) at Trail Blazers

Richardson continues to deliver a steady effort off the bench, averaging 8.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over the last five games, including a high of 19.8 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.7 percent from the field.

Joe Ingles, Bucks ($4,100) at Pistons

Ingles is coming off a quiet outing, but he generated more than 20 DK points in eight of 10 games, including a high of 37.3. He has a good chance to fill the stat sheet against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($4,800) vs. Mavericks

Mathurin is coming off a couple quieter outings, but he topped 20 DK points in the two games prior. He averages 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists on the season and has a great chance to get his offense going against the Mavericks, who allow opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field.

Jordan Nwora, Pacers ($4,900) vs. Mavericks

Nwora erupted for 33 points in the Pacers' previous outing and is averaging 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 10 games. He could be up for added playing time if Myles Turner (questionable) is sidelined, and he has a favorable matchup against the Mavericks, who give up the league's third-most points per game to power forwards.

Maxi Kleber, Mavericks ($3,600) at Pacers

Kleber produced 28.5 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over five games. He faces a good chance to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's most offensive rebounds and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from long range.

