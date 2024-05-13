NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at CLE: Celtics lead series 2-1

OKC at DAL: Mavericks lead series 2-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

BOS - Luke Kornet (calf): Probable; Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

CLE - Jarrett Allen (ribs), Donovan Mitchell (calf): Questionable

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,800) at Mavericks

Despite his team trailing the series 2-1, Gilgeous-Alexander topped 60 DK points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks in the second round. He must continue to lead the way for the Thunder and should have no trouble continuing to fill it up on the road, where he shot an average of 53.5 percent from the field during the regular season.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,300) vs. Thunder

Irving finished with 22 points, five rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in Saturday's win, which marked the first time he surpassed 40 DK points in the series. He is averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals through the postseason, including three outings with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to come up with another big performance as his squad has a chance to take a commanding lead with another home win. Irving averaged 2.8 more points per game at home compared to on the road during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,700) at Cavaliers

Brown finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal for a total of 45.8 DK points in Saturday's win, which marked the second time he surpassed 45 DK points in the series. He is averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists through the postseason and should continue to boost his scoring from from the foul line, as the Cavaliers gave up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards this season.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,500) at Cavaliers

Tatum amassed 62.3 DK points with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block, in 42 minutes of action during Game 3. It marked the first time he reached the 30-point mark this postseason, and he is likely to keep the momentum going with an opportunity to put the Celtics in position to close out the series at home in Game 5. Tatum excelled on the road during the regular season, averaging 27.0 points on 47.4 percent shooting, which are both superior to his averages at home.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,400) vs. Celtics

After going over 40 DK points in three consecutive games, Mobley came up with a more modest performance in the last outing, as he finished with 29 DK points in a series-high 37 minutes of action. He must bring his best effort to help the Cavaliers get back on track at home, and he should continue to benefit from a lighter matchup in the frontcourt while the Celtics continue to deal with injury trouble.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,200) vs. Thunder

Doncic is listed as questionable but managed to play through his injury tag and finish with 52.3 DK points on 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals to help lead the Mavericks to the home win in Game 3. He is likely to keep fighting through to support his squad and should continue to thrive on home court, where he averaged slightly better offensive numbers compared to on the road during the regular season. Doncic has averaged 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.4 steals over nine appearances this postseason.

Mid-Range Money

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($5,600) at Cavaliers

Holiday is coming off his most productive outing of the postseason, as he totaled 38.5 DK points with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a block in Game 3. He will likely come through with another solid effort after he also averaged 11.5 points on 6.5 percent shooting, five rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals through two meetings with the Cavaliers during the regular season.

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($6,000) vs. Thunder

Washington is coming off two brilliant performances to help lead the way in back-to-back wins, including finishing with 58.8 DK points in Game 2 and producing 40 DK points in the last outing. He should continue to pad his stats from long range, as the Thunder gave up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game during the regular season.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,500) vs. Thunder

Gafford reached the 20 DK-point mark in each of the last four games and has averaged 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 blocks over that span. He has a great opportunity to continue to prosper against the Thunder, who gave up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers this season.

Value Picks

Aaron Wiggins, Thunder ($3,900) at Mavericks

Wiggins went off for 16 points in Game 1 versus the Mavericks and has played at least 20 minutes in each game of the second round. He has a good chance to get his offense rolling again, as the Mavericks are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 37.5 percent from deep this postseason.

Tim Hardaway, Mavericks ($3,700) vs. Thunder

After a muted effort in his return from a four-game absence, Hardaway delivered two respectable performances In Games 2 and 3 versus the Thunder. His squad needs him to continue to provide a boost off the bench, and he should find room to stand out, as the Thunder gave up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.