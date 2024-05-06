NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at NYK: Pacers won season series 2-1

MIN at DEN: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (back): Questionable

DEN - Jamal Murray (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,500) vs. Pacers

Brunson dominated the first round, averaging 35.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, including three appearances with more than 60 DK points and a high of 71. He also had success against the Pacers this season, averaging 35.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists over three meetings. He will likely continue his impressive production to begin the second round, as the Pacers gave up over 120 points per game during the regular season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,000) at Nuggets

Edwards carried his impressive play from the first round into Game 1 against the Nuggets, where he went off for 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks for a total of 63.3 DK points. He will likely continue to pose an issue for the Nuggets' defense, as they do not have an ideal defensive stopper to match up with his combination of strength and creativity when looking to score the ball.

Forwards/Centers

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,100) at Knicks

Siakam is coming off a couple of relatively quiet performances to close out the first round, but he averaged 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the series, including two outings with more than 60 DK points. He should have a slight advantage against the Knicks' frontcourt, which remains without Julius Randle, and lacks a defender that can keep up with his ability to work on the perimeter.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,000) vs. Timberwolves

Despite the loss in Game 1, Jokic was able to keep up his massive production, finishing with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals for a total of 59 DK points. He also put up big numbers against the Timberwolves during the regular season, averaging 33.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals through three meetings. The two-time MVP is likely to come out with another mega effort in order to get his team back on track in the series.

Mid-Range Money

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($5,400) at Nuggets

After averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals through the first round, Conley came up with a great performance to help steal Game 1 in Denver, as he totaled 14 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 31 minutes of action. Conley has the benefit of playing with two elite offensive talents and should continue to rack up the assists by using his veteran poise to set the table for his squad.

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks ($5,600) vs. Pacers

DiVincenzo did a great job stepping up for the Knicks down the stretch of the season and maintained his efforts through the first round, culminating with his best performance in Game 6, where he totaled 50.5 DK points on 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks. He should continue to thrive against the Pacers, who gave up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards this season.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($5,900) vs. Pacers

Anunoby bounced back from a couple of muted performances by reaching the 30 DK-point mark in three of the last four outings, including 38.8 DK points in the Game 6 close-out win. He faces a great opportunity to pad his stats against the Pacers, who gave up the league's second-most points and 10th-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($6,800) at Nuggets

After a month-long absence to close out the regular season, Towns showed incremental progression through the first round, finishing with an impressive 28-point, 10-rebound effort in the Game 5 series-clinching win. He kept up the strong play with 20 points in Game 1 against the Nuggets and is likely to continue to find opportunities on the offensive end, especially while the defense will be heavily focused on slowing down his teammate, Anthony Edwards.

Value Picks

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($4,200) at Knicks

Toppin did a great job providing a boost off the bench through the first round, as he averaged 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. He also came up clutch to help his squad close out the series, with 36.5 DK points in the last game. He will remain a critical part of his squad's success and should find plenty of room to make an impact against the Knicks' second unit.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,300) at Nuggets

Reid was relatively quiet in the first round but made a significant impact in Game 1 versus the Nuggets, where he totaled 27 DK points in 23 minutes off the bench. He will likely continue to shine against the Nuggets' second unit, which is not equipped with a frontcourt defender to handle his combination of size and mobility.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,000) vs. Pacers

Robinson averaged 3.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks through the first round, including a high of 34 DK points in Game 1. He should provide an advantage for his squad against the Pacers, who gave up the league's third-most rebounds second-most points in the paint this season.

