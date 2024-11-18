NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 18

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at DET: Bulls on two-game slide; Pistons on two-game win streak

PHI at MIA: Sixers on three-game slide; Heat 1-3 at home

IND at TOR: Pacers 2-5 on road; Raptors on seven-game slide

WAS at NYK: Wizards on eight-game slide; Knicks on two-game win streak

HOU at MIL: Rockets on five-game win streak; Bucks 3-3 at home

ORL at PHX: Magic on five-game win streak; Suns on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Tim Hardaway (head): Probable

PHI - Joel Embiid (illness): Doubtful; Tyrese Maxey (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle): Available; Jaime Jaquez (ankle), Terry Rozier (foot): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (calf): Questionable; Ben Sheppard (oblique), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): OUT

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (elbow), Scottie Barnes (orbital): OUT

WAS - Bilal Coulibaly (mouth): Questionable

NYK - Miles McBride (illness): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (knee): Available

ORL - Wendell Carter (foot): Doubtful; Paolo Banchero (oblique): OUT

PHX - Kevin Durant (calf), Bradley Beal (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($9,300) vs. Bulls

Cunningham is a certified stat-sheet stuffer, coming off a triple-double in his last outing, preceded by back-to-back double-doubles, including a season-high 35-point scoring performance on Wednesday. He looks ahead to a prime chance to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most points per game and sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,500) vs. Magic

Booker delivered a season-high 44 points in the last game and must continue to carry his squad offensively in the absence of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Booker faces a good opportunity to get his shot going against the Magic, who are allowing opposing shooting guards to hit an average of 39.7 percent from downtown. The Magic also give up the league's sixth-most free throws to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($9,100) at Suns

Wagner is in a groove, averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including a 31-point, 11-rebound double-double in the last outing. He is on the hook to continue leading the way for the Magic while Paolo Banchero remains sidelined, and the former also faces a favorable matchup against the Suns, who are shorthanded at the forward positions.

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($8,600) vs. Pacers

Barrett has been stuffing the stat sheet all season and is coming off his first triple-double of the year, as he finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in a loss to the Celtics on Saturday. He is likely to keep up the production as he looks to lead the way for his shorthanded squad. He should also have plenty of room to pad his stats against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($7,700) vs. Pacers

Poeltl is coming off back-to-back games with more than 50 DK points. He delivered a season-high 35-point scoring effort in the last outing, and he is averaging 18.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks across the last five games. The Raptors' big man should keep up the strong play with a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,000) vs. Wizards

Towns is on a roll, averaging 31.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances, including four games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 71.5. He is up for a fantastic opportunity to flourish with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($6,800) at Bucks

VanVleet is coming off his most productive game of the season, as he finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals, for a season-best 52.3 DK points in a win over the Bulls on Sunday. He faces a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Bucks, who give up the league's eighth-most points and highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Davion Mitchell, Raptors ($5,400) vs. Pacers

Mitchell continues to enjoy the chance to shine in the starting point-guard role while Immanuel Quickley is sidelined. Additionally, Mitchell should have plenty of room to rack up the stats against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards. Mitchell is also coming off back-to-back games with more than 23 DK points.

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($6,300) vs. Bulls

Harris is averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, reaching the 30 DK-point mark nine times and logging a high of 41.0 DK points within that span. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Bulls, who give up the league's sixth-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Nikola Jovic, Heat ($3,700) vs. 76ers

After starting for the first eight games of the season, Jovic has been back in a bench role over the last four outings. Nonetheless, he continues to chip in across the stat sheet and surpassed 20 DK points in three of those four games. He should find room to add to his totals on the glass against the shorthanded 76ers, who are giving up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game. The Sixers are also giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($4,500) at Suns

With Wendell Carter likely to remain sidelined, Wagner should continue to see increased responsibility. He tallied at least 24 DK points in four of the last five games, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the shorthanded Suns, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.

