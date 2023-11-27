NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at DET: Wizards have dropped nine in a row; Pistons are on 13-game slide.

POR at IND: Trail Blazers are 2-7 on the road.

LAL at PHI: Lakers 3-5 on the road; 76ers 6-3 at home.

NOP at UTA: Pelicans, Jazz face second of back-to-back meetings in Utah after Jazz won last game.

DEN at LAC: Nuggets 3-6 on road; Clippers 5-2 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Jordan Poole (ankle): Questionable; Delon Wright (knee): OUT

Landry Shamet and Corey Kispert are in line for more action.

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Joe Harris (shoulder), Monte Morris (quadriceps): OUT

Jaden Ivey, Marcus Sasser and Alec Burks are likely to get a boost.

POR - Anfernee Simons (thumb): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson will continue to pick up the slack.

IND - Aaron Nesmith (wrist): Questionable

Bennedict Mathurin and Obi Toppin could see more responsibility.

LAL - Anthony Davis (hip): Probable; LeBron James (calf), Cam Reddish (groin): Questionable; Rui Hachimura (nose), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

Austin Reaves is in line for a boost in the backcourt. Christian Wood and Taurean Prince would have to step in up front.

PHI - Kelly Oubre (ribs): OUT

Nicolas Batum is likely to pick up more playing time.

NOP - CJ McCollum (chest), Trey Murphy (knee), Matt Ryan (calf): OUT

Jordan Hawkins and Dyson Daniels should continue to see more action.

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (hamstring): OUT

Kelly Olynyk and Simone Fontecchio could be up for extended opportunities.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (heel): Questionable; Jamal Murray (hamstring): OUT

Reggie Jackson continues to start in place of Murray. Peyton Watson could get a boost if Gordon is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($8,300) vs. Wizards

Cunningham tallied 31 points and finished with 41.3 DK points in his last outing. It marked the seventh time in 16 games this season that he finished with more than 40 DK points, including two games with more than 50. Cunningham has a great chance to excel against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds and third-most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($9,000) at Jazz

Ingram has scored at least 30 points in three of the last five games and has topped 40 DK points four times over that span. He is averaging 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists on the season, and he should be up for another big night against the Jazz, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field this season.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($8,800) vs. Nuggets

George went over 40 DK points in each of the last seven games, averaging 27.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over that span. He remains the star-studded Clippers' go-to scorer and will have to come up big against a top-tier opponent in the Nuggets. George finished with a whopping 55.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Nuggets on Nov. 14 in Denver.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,700) at Jazz

Williamson (rest) missed the last game but is expected to be ready for action. He surpassed 40 DK points in three of his last four appearances and is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals on the season. Williamson has a great chance to stand out against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,200) vs. Trail Blazers

Turner is averaging 17.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.2 blocks on the season, and he is coming off a big game, with 51.5 DK points in his last outing. Turner has an excellent opportunity to continue to thrive against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points and sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,700) vs. Lakers

Embiid remains dominant this season, including in his last outing, when he logged 71.8 DK points, with 35 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and four blocks in a win in Oklahoma City. Embiid is averaging 32.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 blocks on the season, and he has gone over 60 DK points in seven of his last 10 appearances. The reigning MVP should continue to shine against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's fourth-most rebounds to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Killian Hayes, Pistons ($4,400) vs. Wizards

Hayes is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.5 minutes per game. He is coming off a few quieter outings but has a good chance to prosper against a struggling Wizards team that is dealing with injuries in the backcourt and giving up the league's second-most points per game.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) vs. Nuggets

Powell surpassed 20 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 31.8. He is averaging 13.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists on the season, and he finished with 17.8 DK points in his last meeting with the Nuggets. He could also face an easier challenge this time around, as the Nuggets continue to manage injury troubles.

Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers ($4,300) at Pacers

Camara is up for his eighth consecutive start after averaging 7.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last seven games. He topped 20 DK points three times over that span, including a high of 27.3. Camara has a good chance to pad his stats against the Pacers, who are giving up a league-high 125.5 points per game.

Taurean Prince, Lakers ($4,600) at 76ers

Prince reached 25 DK points in each of the last two games. He is averaging 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the season, but he should find increased opportunities to step up while the Lakers deal with injuries at the wing positions.

Jalen Smith, Pacers ($4,200) vs. Trail Blazers

Smith is averaging 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds on the season. He turned in an impressive stretch where he went over 20 DK points in four consecutive games, but he has not topped 20 in his last six outings. Nonetheless, he faces a great opportunity to get back on track against a Blazers team that is giving up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game.

