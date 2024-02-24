NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at DET: Magic on two-game slide; Pistons on four-game slide

BOS at NYK: Celtics on seven-game win streak; Knicks 19-8 at home

BKN at MIN: Nets on three-game slide; Timberwolves 7-3 at home

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Anthony Black and Cole Anthony remain up for more action.

DET - Quentin Grimes (knee): Probable; Isaiah Stewart (suspension): OUT

Ausar Thompson continues to get a boost without Stewart.

NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Precious Achiuwa and Josh Hart remain up for great responsibility.

MIN - Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable

Naz Reid may have to step up.

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($8,100) vs. Magic

Cunningham looked great in the Pistons' return to action from the all-star break, as he totaled 50.8 DK points with 30 points, five rebounds, eight assists and a steal, in 30 minutes. He is averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists over his last five outings and has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Magic, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,200) vs. Nets

Edwards picked up where he left off with 49.3 DK points in his return to action after the break. He is averaging 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 55 DK points and a high of 68. He should thrive against the Nets, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,700) at Knicks

Brown delivered 39.3 DK points in his return from the all-star break, and he is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last five appearances. He also faces an advantageous matchup against the hobbled Knicks.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,300) at Knicks

Tatum continues to deliver at a very high level, averaging 28.2 points, 8.9 rebound, 6.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 75. He finished with 48.3 DK points in the last game, which marked the Celtics' return to action from the break. He also totaled 43.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($7,900) vs. Nets

Towns is averaging 21.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks through the last 10 games, including a total of 47.5 DK points in his return to action from the break. He is likely to keep rolling against the Nets, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game. He also finished with 43.5 DK points in his prior encounter with the Nets.

Expected Chalk

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,400) at Pistons

Banchero is coming off a relatively quiet outing, with 24.5 DK points in the last game, but he is averaging 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals across his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 50 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to get back to dominance against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($5,300) vs. Nets

Conley is averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including a high of 40.3 DK points. He is likely to deliver another solid performance against the Nets, who give up the league's ninth-most points and fifth-highest three-point percentage per game to opposing point guards.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($5,500) at Magic

Thompson continues to impress, averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks over six consecutive starts, as he has been picking up extra responsibility among the injury-hampered lineup. Thompson also racked up 34.8 DK points in his previous run-in with the Magic.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,100) at Pistons

Carter is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games. He is up for a great opportunity to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Anthony Black, Magic ($3,200) at Pistons

Black finished with 15.8 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 24 games this season where he played at least 20 minutes of action. He faces another opportunity to prosper against the Pistons' lackluster defense, and he will continue to see added minutes in the absence of Markelle Fultz.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($3,900) vs. Nets

Anderson topped 20 DK points in four of his last five games, including finishing with 22 points on eight points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals in the last outing. He may also be up for additional playing time if Rudy Gobert is sidelined.

