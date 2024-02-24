NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
ORL at DET: Magic on two-game slide; Pistons on four-game slide
BOS at NYK: Celtics on seven-game win streak; Knicks 19-8 at home
BKN at MIN: Nets on three-game slide; Timberwolves 7-3 at home
Injuries to Monitor
ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT
Anthony Black and Cole Anthony remain up for more action.
DET - Quentin Grimes (knee): Probable; Isaiah Stewart (suspension): OUT
Ausar Thompson continues to get a boost without Stewart.
NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT
Precious Achiuwa and Josh Hart remain up for great responsibility.
MIN - Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable
Naz Reid may have to step up.
Elite Players
Guards
Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($8,100) vs. Magic
Cunningham looked great in the Pistons' return to action from the all-star break, as he totaled 50.8 DK points with 30 points, five rebounds, eight assists and a steal, in 30 minutes. He is averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists over his last five outings and has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Magic, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,200) vs. Nets
Edwards picked up where he left off with 49.3 DK points in his return to action after the break. He is averaging 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 55 DK points and a high of 68. He should thrive against the Nets, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,700) at Knicks
Brown delivered 39.3 DK points in his return from the all-star break, and he is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last five appearances. He also faces an advantageous matchup against the hobbled Knicks.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,300) at Knicks
Tatum continues to deliver at a very high level, averaging 28.2 points, 8.9 rebound, 6.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 75. He finished with 48.3 DK points in the last game, which marked the Celtics' return to action from the break. He also totaled 43.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Knicks.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($7,900) vs. Nets
Towns is averaging 21.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks through the last 10 games, including a total of 47.5 DK points in his return to action from the break. He is likely to keep rolling against the Nets, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game. He also finished with 43.5 DK points in his prior encounter with the Nets.
Expected Chalk
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,400) at Pistons
Banchero is coming off a relatively quiet outing, with 24.5 DK points in the last game, but he is averaging 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals across his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 50 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to get back to dominance against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Mid-Range Money
Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($5,300) vs. Nets
Conley is averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including a high of 40.3 DK points. He is likely to deliver another solid performance against the Nets, who give up the league's ninth-most points and fifth-highest three-point percentage per game to opposing point guards.
Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($5,500) at Magic
Thompson continues to impress, averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks over six consecutive starts, as he has been picking up extra responsibility among the injury-hampered lineup. Thompson also racked up 34.8 DK points in his previous run-in with the Magic.
Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,100) at Pistons
Carter is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games. He is up for a great opportunity to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.
Value Picks
Anthony Black, Magic ($3,200) at Pistons
Black finished with 15.8 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 24 games this season where he played at least 20 minutes of action. He faces another opportunity to prosper against the Pistons' lackluster defense, and he will continue to see added minutes in the absence of Markelle Fultz.
Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($3,900) vs. Nets
Anderson topped 20 DK points in four of his last five games, including finishing with 22 points on eight points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals in the last outing. He may also be up for additional playing time if Rudy Gobert is sidelined.