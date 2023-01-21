NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at WAS

Wizards 11-10 at home.

CHA at ATL

Hawks on five-game win streak.

MIL at CLE

Cavs 19-5 at home.

HOU at MIN

Rockets on 12-game slide.

IND at PHX

Pacers on six-game slide.

PHI at SAC

Kings on six-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Probable

Cody Martin (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle): Doubtful

Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Questionable

Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin): Questionable

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot), Jabari Smith (ankle): Doubtful

MIN - Anthony Edwards (hip), Austin Rivers (knee), Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT

PHX - Josh Okogie (nose), Chris Paul (hip): Questionable

Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

PHI - James Harden (foot): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

D'Angelo Russell, Timberwolves ($6,700) vs. Rockets

Russell topped 41 DK points in the previous outing and is averaging 18.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists across the last 10. He faces a good opportunity to shine against the Rockets, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game and also yield the league's third-most points per game to point guards.

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($8,300) vs. Hornets

Murray recorded at least 48 DK points in each of the last four games, with a high of 62, in the most recent outing. He is averaging 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals over 10 outings and faces a great chance to keep it rolling against the Hornets, who and are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game

Forwards/Centers

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,400) vs. Magic

Kuzma notched more than 59 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists over 10 outings. There is a high probability that he stands out against the Magic, who give up the league's most points per game to power forwards. The Magic also give up an average of 13.0 three-pointers per game, which is eighth most in the league.

John Collins, Hawks ($5,600) vs. Hornets

Collins is averaging 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocks through 10 games, with a high of 50.5 DK points. He faces an opportunity to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game and also the fourth-most points per game to power forwards.

Deandre Ayton, Suns ($7,800) vs. Pacers

Ayton must continue to step up offensively in the absence of Devin Booker. He is averaging 16.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points. He has an advantageous matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game, and who also face the second game of a back-to-back

Expected Chalk

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,300) vs. Hornets

Young generated more than 40 DK points in eight of 10 outings, including a high of 62.8, while averaging 26.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He faces a great chance to excel against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and fifth-most three-pointers per game. Additionally, Young delivered 46.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hornets.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Wizards ($3,800) vs. Magic

Wright continues to provide a well-rounded effort off the bench, averaging 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 10 outings. He has a shot to pad his stats with a couple of steals against the Magic, who give up the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.

Damion Lee, Suns ($4,800) vs. Pacers

Lee has done a great job of stepping up for the shorthanded Suns, averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists over four games, including a high of 43 DK points. He should do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to shooting guards and also face the second game of a back-to-back.

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks ($4,900) vs. Hornets

Hunter remains a steady contributor, averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 10 outings, with more than 25 DK points in eight. He should continue to prosper against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field.

Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,000) vs. Rockets

Nowell continues to offer an offensive boost off the bench, averaging 11.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 10 games, including five with more than 20 DK points. He faces a chance to flourish against the Rockets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to shooting guards.

Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,900) vs. Magic

Morris is averaging 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists across 10 appearances, including four with at least 30 DK points. He should keep up the strong play against the Magic, who give up the league's fourth-most assists per game to point guards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.