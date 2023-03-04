NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at WAS: Wizards have won two in a row.

DET at CLE: Pistons are on a six-game slide.

ATL at MIA: Heat have dropped two in a row.

HOU at SAS: Rockets are on an 11-game slide.

PHI at MIL: Bucks are on a 16-game win streak.

MIN at SAC: Kings are on a five-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

WAS - Monte Morris (back): OUT

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles). Alec Burks (foot), Jalen Duren (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (hip): OUT

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

HOU - TyTy Washington (head): Questionable / Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT

SAS - Malaki Branham (back), Romeo Langford (thigh): Questionable / Keldon Johnson (foot): Doubtful / Doug McDermott (thumb), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

MIL - Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

SAC - Richaun Holmes (illness): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,100) vs. Timberwolves

Fox is averaging 34.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.3 steals across four games since the All-Star break, including back-to-back outings with 50 DK points and a high of 77.3. He should keep it rolling against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to point guards, in addition to the league's second-most free throws per game. Fox also recorded 50.3 DK points in his last encounter with the Timberwolves.

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($8,800) vs. Pistons

Garland recorded 50 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 25.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals over four games since the All-Star break. He faces an excellent chance to keep it rolling against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game, including the fourth-most points per game to point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,900) vs. Hawks

Butler exceeded 54 DK points in two of the last three outings and is averaging 24.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals in five games since the All-Star break. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up a league-high in points per game to small forwards. Butler also totaled 47.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,300) vs. 76ers

Antetokounmpo reached 50 DK points in a back-to-back games and is averaging 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists on the season. He faces a tough matchup against the 76ers' frontcourt, but he also tallied more than 50 DK points in both of their prior meetings this season.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,200) at Bucks

Embiid is averaging 32.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks through four games since the All-Star break, including a high of 74.3 DK points. He is in for a challenge against the Bucks' frontcourt, but he produced a total of 65.8 DK points to lead his squad to the win in their last meeting.

Expected Chalk

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers LOGO] ($9,300) vs. Pistons

Mitchell surpassed 55 DK points in back-to-back games and is averaging 30.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals across four games since the All-Star break. He has another great chance to prosper against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,400) at Kings

Reid totaled 32.5 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in four games post-All-Star break. He will continue to see a significant role while the Timberwolves remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,800) vs. Timberwolves

Barnes notched a high of 47.8 DK points and tallied at least 22 through each of the last five outings. He is averaging 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists on the season but has a chance to pad his stats with a couple of steals as the Timberwolves give up the league's third-most turnovers per game.

Kevin Huerter, Kings ($4,900) vs. Timberwolves

Huerter is averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over five games, including three with at least 19 DK points and a high of 38. He should find room to get his shot off from long range as the Timberwolves give up the league's ninth-most threes per game.

Devonte' Graham, Spurs ($4,500) vs. Rockets

Graham amassed 35 DK points in the previous game and is averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over four since the All-Star break. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up a league-high in points per game to point guards. He should also be up for a boost in playing time while the Spurs are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Jevon Carter, Bucks ($3,800) vs. 76ers

Carter tallied a high of 26 DK points and is averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds through four games after the All-Star break. He averages 23 minutes per game on the season, and his defensive presence should earn him added playing time against the Sixers' tough backcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.