NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 26

Slate Overview

Early

DAL (-2.5) at TOR, O/U: 214.5

Main

OKC (-2) at HOU, O/U: 231.5

LAL (-3) at SAS, O/U: 230.5

UTA at PHX (-7), O/U: 231

All six teams on the main slate face the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers and Spurs clash for the second time in two nights, allowing for an immediate sample of what can be expected from the matchup.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Maxi Kleber (back): Probable

TOR - Fred VanVleet (illness), Dalano Banton (ankle): Questionable

Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe), Scottie Barnes (knee), Justin Champagnie (back): OUT

OKC - Mike Muscala (finger): OUT

HOU - Alperen Sengun (groin), Eric Gordon (groin): Questionable

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT

LAL - Patrick Beverley (suspension): OUT

SAS - Doug McDermott (ankle), Josh Richardson (ankle): Questionable

Blake Wesley (knee): OUT

UTA - Leandro Bolmaro (concussion), Mike Conley (leg): Questionable

Rudy Gay (finger), Johnny Juzang (wrist): OUT

PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Landry Shamet (concussion): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kevin Porter, Rockets ($8,400) vs. Thunder

Porter faces the second night of a back-to-back after a well-rounded outing on Friday, where he tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and a steal against the Hawks' top-tier backcourt. He is up for a slightly easier matchup against the Thunder, who give up the NBA's second-most points per game and the most rebounds per game.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($7,500) vs. Thunder

Green amassed a team-high 30 points to go with five rebounds and five assists in Friday's win over the Hawks. He has gone over 32 DK points in the last five games, with a high of 51.3. He has an advantage as the Rockets face the fourth game of a home stand, while the Thunder are on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. The Thunder also give up the third most free-throw attempts per game, which should benefit Green, who averages 5.4 free-throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

Mikal Bridges, Suns ($7,100) vs. Jazz

Bridges totaled 32.5 DK points last week when the Suns and Jazz met in Utah. He is coming off a relatively quiet outing, but he topped 50 DK points twice in the last eight games and should be able to bounce back with another well-rounded performance. He has a good chance to exceed his average of 1.2 steals per game as the Jazz give up an average of 15.4 turnovers per game, which is eighth most in the league.

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,500) at Spurs

James logged 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and block in Friday's win in San Antonio, which marked his first game back after a five-game absence. He shot an efficient 8-of-17 from the field and should be able to find his groove again against the young Spurs side. James topped 40 DK points in each of his last 10 games, with a high of 60.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($11,000) at Spurs

Davis is on a roll, averaging 33.4 points, 17.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.0 steals over the last five games. He generated 57.8 DK points on Friday against the Spurs and has a good chance to excel again as the Spurs give up a league-high 120 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 50.8 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,600) at Rockets

Gilgeous-Alexander continued his impressive play as he turned in 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a block in a home win over the Bulls on Friday. It marked the third straight game he scored at least 30 points, and he should be able to keep it rolling against the Rockets who give up an average of 26.2 points per game to opposing point guards. The Rockets also give up a league-high 16.9 turnovers per game, which may allow Gilgeous-Alexander to pad his stats with a couple extra steals.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($3,800) at Spurs

Schroder is up for a second consecutive start as Patrick Beverley remains sidelined. Schroder delivered 21.8 DK points in 29 minutes of action on Friday. It marked the second time he topped 20 DK points in four games since making his season-debut. He has a favorable matchup against the Spurs who allow opponents to shoot an NBA-high average of 39.6 percent from long range.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,900) at Suns

Sexton could be up for a fourth consecutive start if Mike Conley remains out. He topped 27 DK points in the last two games and has a chance to keep up the strong play against the Suns who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.4 percent from deep, which is fifth highest in the league.

Kenyon Martin, Rockets ($4,300) vs. Thunder

Martin is coming off a brilliant performance as he totaled 21 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal in a home win over the Hawks on Friday. It marked his second start in the last three games and he should continue to see significant playing time thanks to his strong play. He also gets a boost if Alperen Sengun remains out.

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($4,300) vs Lakers

Sochan is coming off his most productive outing of the season, as he amassed 41.3 DK points with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block against the Spurs. He is averaging 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals through the last 10 games and has a good chance to keep it rolling against the Lakers, who give up the second most rebounds per game.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Thunder ($4,000) at Rockets

Robinson-Earl logged 10 points, three rebounds and two steals in the Thunder's win over the Bulls on Friday. He continues to deliver solid frontcourt play off the bench and has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who struggle on the defensive end.

