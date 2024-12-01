NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at HOU: The Thunder beat the Rockets three weeks ago, 126-107. They've won five of their last seven matchups in this series.

LAL at UTA: The Lakers beat the Jazz last week, 124-118. LA has won five of their last six games over Utah in total.

DAL at POR: The Mavericks swept their four-game season series over the Blazers last year, winning 10 of their last 11 matchups in total.

SAS at SAC: The Spurs beat the Kings two weeks ago, 116-96. With that said, Sacramento won eight of their previous nine matchups.

DEN at LAC: The Clippers beat the Nuggets in the opening week, 109-104. That gives LA three straight wins in this series, snapping eight-game winning streak by Denver.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

OKC - Chet Holmgren (hip), Alex Caruso (hip)

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), Austin Reaves (pelvis)

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), Kyle Filipowski (ankle)

DAL - Luka Doncic (wrist), Klay Thompson (foot)

POR - Jerami Grant (knee), Scoot Henderson (back), Robert Williams (concussion), Donovan Clingan (knee)

SAS - Keldon Johnson (hamstring), Devin Vassell (knee), Jeremy Sochan (thumb)

SAC - Trey Lyles (calf), DeMar DeRozan (back), Kevin Huerter (ankle)

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf)

SAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (hamstring)

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,400) vs. Spurs

Not many players are as hot as this guy right now. Fox has scored at least 44 DraftKings points in seven of his last nine games, averaging 32 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game in that span. That's terrible news for a subpar San Antonio defense, surrendering at least 53 DraftKings points in all three matchups with Fox last season.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,300) at Clippers

Murray was slow out of the gates, but he's starting to get hot. The Denver point guard has scored at least 38 DraftKings points in six of his last seven fixtures, posting a 42-point average in that span. That's the production we've been waiting to see, which should bode well when looking at Murray's success against LA. Murray has at least 36 DraftKings points in 13 of his last 14 meetings with the Clippers.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,700) at Jazz

Davis has quietly been one of the healthiest players in the NBA since the start of last season, and he's a Top 5 fantasy player when that's the case. The big man ranks second on this slate with 55 DraftKings points per game. He's also scored at least 39 DK points in every game while cracking 50 fantasy points in all but three fixtures. That should be easy to reach against the Jazz, with Utah ranked 27th in points allowed and last in defensive efficiency while posting a 27th OPRK against opposing centers. That's on full display with AD scoring at least 57 fantasy points in all four matchups since last year.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,700) vs. Spurs

There aren't many players as reliable as Domas. The big man has recorded a double-double in every game since the opener, scoring at least 39 DraftKings points in every game. He's also scored over 46 DK points in six straight outings, establishing the highest floor of any player below $10,000. That floor comes with a massive ceiling against San Antonio, with Sabonis scoring at least 57 DK points in all three matchups with them last year.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,400) vs. Lakers

This one is risky, with Utah playing the second half of a back-to-back set, but Markkanen is just too cheap. This guy was closer to $9K for most of last season and he comes into this matchup scoring at least 40 DK points in three of his last five outings. Our favorite part about this is the matchup with LA because the Lakers own a 24th OPRK against opposing power forwards. They also sit 23rd in points allowed and 25th in defensive efficiency, with Lauri averaging 42 DK points per game in their last three matchups.

Expected Chalk

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,500) at Trail Blazers

We had Kyrie in this section last week, and all the same factors remain in place. Irving has been asked to do everything with Luka Doncic out, and that's what we've seen recently. Irving has scored at least 41 DraftKings points in four straight fixtures, posting a 49-point average in that span. You can't ask for any more from a player below $10K, especially since he's guaranteed 35-40 minutes, 20-25 shots and a 30 percent usage rate with Luka out. Not to mention, Portland has surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($7,000) at Rockets

Oklahoma City needed Hartenstein to return to make up the Chet Holmgren void, and the big lefty has filled that role brilliantly. Hartenstein has recorded a double-double in all four games since his return, scoring at least 38 DraftKings points in all of those. He's also got a 42-point average and finally played a full allotment of minutes in his most recent outing (37 minutes). Houston is a tough matchup, but Hartenstein should be out there 35-40 minutes to oppose Alperen Sengun.

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($6,300) vs. Mavericks

Portland put a lot of pressure on Simons when they asked him to fill the Damian Lillard void, and we've seen the potential in this talented guard. He averaged over 35 DraftKings points per game last season and comes into this matchup with over 40 fantasy points in back-to-back outings. That's no surprise since Jerami Grant and Scoot Henderson are both nicked up, leaving Simons with all the usage he can handle. We also don't mind that he had at least 49 fantasy points in two of his four matchups with the Mavs last year.

Keyonte George, Jazz ($6,000) vs. Lakers

Something tells me that Utah will rest some players in the second half of a B2B, but it won't be this youngster. We saw George average over 30 DK points per game in the final month of last season in a similar role, and he should continue to do more with Jordan Clarkson injured. That's led to George scoring at least 30 fantasy points in five straight fixtures. That's a massive floor from a $6K player, and we already discussed how lackluster LA's defense has been this season.

Value Picks

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks ($4,400) at Trail Blazers

Dinwiddie fell into NBA purgatory over the last few years, but we've seen a resurgence since Doncic got injured. That's led to plenty of ball-handling duties for Dinwiddie, scoring at least 30 DK points in four straight games. That's an absurd total from a $4,400 player, but it's no surprise since he's playing over 30 minutes a night during that span. The matchup with Portland is the icing on the cake, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing guards.

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($4,200) at Jazz

This is a GPP option only because D-Lo can obliterate your lineup with a stinker. He's had way too many of those this season, but seeing him at $4,200 is bizarre. Russell has been a $7K player as a starter in the past, and moving to the bench has given him more offensive opportunities recently. That's led to Russell scoring at least 28 DK points in three straight outings while playing at least 26 minutes in all of those. Reaching that should be simple against the lowest-rated defense in the NBA.

