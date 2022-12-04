NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Injuries to Monitor

DEN - Jeff Green (knee): Questionable

Michael Porter (heel): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): OUT

PHX - Mikal Bridges (knee): Probable

Chris Paul (heel), Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Torrey Craig (groin): OUT

SAS - Romeo Langford (back), Josh Richardson (ankle): Questionable

Doug McDermott (ankle): Doubtful

Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (hip): Questionable

Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Livers (shoulder): OUT

BOS - Marcus Smart (hip): Questionable

Robert Williams (knee): OUT

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee), Edmond Sumner (lower body): OUT

CLE - Jarrett Allen (back), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee), Dean Wade (shoulder): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Probable

Javonte Green (knee): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable

Dennis Schroder (personal), LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

WAS - Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (groin): Questionable

Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

POR - Gary Payton (abdomen), Drew Eubanks (hip), Josh Hart (ankle), Damian Lillard (calf): Questionable

Keon Johnson (hip), Nassir Little (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,500) at Knicks

Mitchell should excel against the Knicks, who struggle defending opposing guards and give up an average of 13.6 three-pointers per game. He's averaging 25.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, and went over 35 DK points seven times with a high of 54.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,300) at Nets

Brown is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last five with a peak of 63.5 DK points in the last outing. He faces a favorable matchup against the Nets, who allow the third-most points to opposing shooting guards. Brown also has a chance to lead the way offensively while Jayson Tatum draws the tougher defensive matchup in Kevin Durant.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,100) at Kings

DeRozan is averaging 28.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in the last 10 games while surpassing 42 DK points eight times and going as high as 59. He could keep it rolling against the Kings, who give up the fourth-most points per game and also allow opponents to shoot a league-high average of 49.2 percent from the field.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,500) at Knicks

Mobley has to step up in the absence of Jarrett Allen. He averages 15.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks on the year and topped 40 DK points in three of the last five. Mobley should rack up the stats against the Knicks, who allow the second-most offensive rebounds per game.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,600) at Pistons

Jackson is averaging 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals from the last five appearances. He has an opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Pistons, who give up the fifth-most rebounds per game and the second most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,500) at Pistons

Morant should excel against the Pistons and their poor defense. They also allow the third-most points to opposing point guards and opponents shoot an average of 48.8 percent from the field. Morant is averaging 27.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals in the last five games while generating a high of 65 DK points.

Value Picks

Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,800) vs. Lakers

Morris has a favorable matchup against the Lakers' defense that cedes a league-high 27.6 points per game to opposing point guards. He also averages 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game and has topped 20 DK points in three of the last four.

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($3,700) at Kings

Caruso is listed as probable and should be up for a second straight start after he logged six assists with only one turnover in the last matchup. He averages 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals on the season and has gone over 15 DK points in six of the last 10 with a high of 26.3.

Lonnie Walker, Lakers ($4,700) at Wizards

Walker continues to provide a solid offensive spark by averaging 16.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five outings. He should be able to get his shot off from long range against the Wizards, who allow opponents an average of 37 percent from deep.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($3,700) at Pistons

Clarke could be up for added playing time if Steven Adams is out. He averages 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks and went over 17 DK points in three of the last four. He averages 2.1 free throws, but could earn a couple extra against the Pistons as they give up 25 free-throw attempts per game.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,600) vs. Cavaliers

Robinson is coming off a quiet outing on Saturday, but has topped 30 DK points in the three previous matchups, including one where he hauled in 20 rebounds. He should do well against a shorthanded Cavs' frontcourt.

