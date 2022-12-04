NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
Injuries to Monitor
DEN - Jeff Green (knee): Questionable
Michael Porter (heel): OUT
NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): OUT
PHX - Mikal Bridges (knee): Probable
Chris Paul (heel), Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Torrey Craig (groin): OUT
SAS - Romeo Langford (back), Josh Richardson (ankle): Questionable
Doug McDermott (ankle): Doubtful
Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT
MEM - Steven Adams (hip): Questionable
Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Livers (shoulder): OUT
BOS - Marcus Smart (hip): Questionable
Robert Williams (knee): OUT
BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee), Edmond Sumner (lower body): OUT
CLE - Jarrett Allen (back), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee), Dean Wade (shoulder): OUT
CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Probable
Javonte Green (knee): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable
Dennis Schroder (personal), LeBron James (ankle): Questionable
WAS - Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (groin): Questionable
Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
POR - Gary Payton (abdomen), Drew Eubanks (hip), Josh Hart (ankle), Damian Lillard (calf): Questionable
Keon Johnson (hip), Nassir Little (hip): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,500) at Knicks
Mitchell should excel against the Knicks, who struggle defending opposing guards and give up an average of 13.6 three-pointers per game. He's averaging 25.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, and went over 35 DK points seven times with a high of 54.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,300) at Nets
Brown is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last five with a peak of 63.5 DK points in the last outing. He faces a favorable matchup against the Nets, who allow the third-most points to opposing shooting guards. Brown also has a chance to lead the way offensively while Jayson Tatum draws the tougher defensive matchup in Kevin Durant.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,100) at Kings
DeRozan is averaging 28.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in the last 10 games while surpassing 42 DK points eight times and going as high as 59. He could keep it rolling against the Kings, who give up the fourth-most points per game and also allow opponents to shoot a league-high average of 49.2 percent from the field.
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,500) at Knicks
Mobley has to step up in the absence of Jarrett Allen. He averages 15.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks on the year and topped 40 DK points in three of the last five. Mobley should rack up the stats against the Knicks, who allow the second-most offensive rebounds per game.
Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,600) at Pistons
Jackson is averaging 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals from the last five appearances. He has an opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Pistons, who give up the fifth-most rebounds per game and the second most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Expected Chalk
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,500) at Pistons
Morant should excel against the Pistons and their poor defense. They also allow the third-most points to opposing point guards and opponents shoot an average of 48.8 percent from the field. Morant is averaging 27.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.0 steals in the last five games while generating a high of 65 DK points.
Value Picks
Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,800) vs. Lakers
Morris has a favorable matchup against the Lakers' defense that cedes a league-high 27.6 points per game to opposing point guards. He also averages 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game and has topped 20 DK points in three of the last four.
Alex Caruso, Bulls ($3,700) at Kings
Caruso is listed as probable and should be up for a second straight start after he logged six assists with only one turnover in the last matchup. He averages 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals on the season and has gone over 15 DK points in six of the last 10 with a high of 26.3.
Lonnie Walker, Lakers ($4,700) at Wizards
Walker continues to provide a solid offensive spark by averaging 16.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five outings. He should be able to get his shot off from long range against the Wizards, who allow opponents an average of 37 percent from deep.
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($3,700) at Pistons
Clarke could be up for added playing time if Steven Adams is out. He averages 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks and went over 17 DK points in three of the last four. He averages 2.1 free throws, but could earn a couple extra against the Pistons as they give up 25 free-throw attempts per game.
Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,600) vs. Cavaliers
Robinson is coming off a quiet outing on Saturday, but has topped 30 DK points in the three previous matchups, including one where he hauled in 20 rebounds. He should do well against a shorthanded Cavs' frontcourt.