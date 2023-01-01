NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at DEN

Nuggets 13-3 at home.

WAS at MIL

Wizards on four-game win streak.

SAC at MEM

Grizzlies 14-3 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

DEN - Bruce Brown (ankle), Aaron Gordon (shoulder): Probable

Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

Jeff Green (hand): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable

MIL - George Hill (illness): Questionable

Jrue Holiday (illness), Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (wrist): Questionable

MEM - Ziaire Williams (knee), Santi Aldama (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart, Celtics ($6,000) at Nuggets

Smart is averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.9 steals through his last 10 games, with more than 35 DK points in five and a high of 39.8 in the last one. He should do well against the Nuggets, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards. Smart could be up for an added advantage if Jamal Murray (knee) is sidelined.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($6,700) vs. Kings

Bane is averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in five outings since returning from a six-week absence. He recorded 47 DK points in a previous meeting with the Kings and should prosper again as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.9 percent from the field, including 36.5 percent from long range.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,200) at Nuggets

Tatum surpassed 60 DK points in three of the last five games and averaged 30.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in December. He's primed to keep the offense rolling against the Nuggets as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.6 percent from the field, including 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,400) vs. Kings

Jackson totaled 41.8 DK points in the last encounter with the Kings and should excel again with a matchup across from rookie Keegan Murray. He's also averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.2 blocks over the last 10 games, with more than 40 DK points in three.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,200) vs. Wizards

Portis topped 40 DK points in four of the last 10 while averaging 14.9 points and 10.3 rebounds. He faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's third most points to centers. Portis should also be up for a boost in playing time with the absences of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,100) vs. Wizards

Antetokounmpo delivered 80-plus DK points in back-to-back games and is averaging 37.2 points, 15.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals in the last five. He has to come up with another big effort to help lift his squad as they remain without two top contributors.

Value Picks

Jevon Carter, Bucks ($4,300) vs. Wizards

Carter is up for a second consecutive start after he registered 29 DK points in the previous outing. He's averaging 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 10 games, but should see added value thanks to an increase in playing time.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,900) vs. Wizards

Connaughton is averaging 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over three consecutive starts and has a chance to shine against the Wizards, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from long range.

Joe Ingles, Bucks ($3,400) vs. Wizards

ingles recorded 14 points, five rebounds and 10 assists for a total of 36.8 DK points in the last game. He's only easing back into action, but offers a good chance to stand out while the team is shorthanded.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,800) at Grizzlies

Barnes is averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 games, with more than 25 DK points in five. He finished with 32.5 DK points in the last meeting with the Grizzlies and should do well again since they give up the league's fifth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($4,400) at Nuggets

Williams is averaging 8.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across six appearances, with four over 20 DK points and a high of 36.3. Despite still working his way back into form, he should continue to provide strong support off the bench.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.