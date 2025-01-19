NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at MIL: The Bucks have won five straight games over the Sixers.

BKN at OKC: These teams split their two-game season series last year, but the Thunder have won four of their last five outings over the Nets.

LAL at LAC: The Lakers won three of their four games over the Clippers last year, but the Clips won 11 straight in this series before that.

CHI at POR: The Bulls swept the season series over the Blazers last year and have won five straight matchups in total.

WAS at SAC: These teams have split the last two season series against one another.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Players Ruled OUT in Red

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot). Andre Drummond (toe), Caleb Martin (groin), Paul George (groin)

MIL - Gary Trent Jr (hip)

BKN - Ben Simmons (Always Questionable), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Cameron Johnson (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (hamstring)

OKC - Chet Holmgren (hip), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist)

LAL - LeBron James (old), Anthony Davis (foot)

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee)

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee)

POR - Jerami Grant (face), Donovan Clingan (ankle), Deni Avdija (ankle), Deandre Ayton (back), Robert Williams (B2B)

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (foot)

SAC - Malik Monk (knee)

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($9,200) vs. Lakers

Harden is having a bounce-back season in LA, running the show for the Clippers. In this expanded role, Harden is averaging 45 DraftKings points per game. He's also established a 35-point floor and should have no issues reaching that against the Lakers. His counterpart ranks 24th in defensive efficiency while posting a 25th OPRK against opposing guards. Harden has faced the Lakers 30 times since 2016, averaging over 50 DraftKings points per game against them.

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,600) vs. Wizards

We would use anyone against the Wizards, but Fox is fantastic against everyone. Let's start with the opposition because Washington ranks last in points allowed and defensive efficiency while surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing guards. That's bad news against a speedster like this, with Fox averaging 46 DraftKings points per game. In his two meetings with Washington last year, Fox finished with at least 56 DK points in both of those.

Forwards/Centers

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,900) vs. Wizards

We just talked about how woeful Washington's defense has been, and it should benefit all of these Sacramento players. Not only are they last in points allowed and defensive efficiency, but they're also allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing centers. That's scary against a consistency monster like Sabonis, scoring at least 36 DraftKings points in all but one game this year. The absurd floor has led to his 51-point average, which could be his floor since he dropped 63 fantasy points in a matchup with Washington last year.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,300) at Trail Blazers

Vooch is quietly having a career year in Chicago, and playing at the fastest pace in the NBA has done wonders for his fantasy value. That's led to Vucevic averaging 43 DraftKings points per game. He's also coming off a 65-point gem in his most recent outing, and another upside game like that could be in play against Portland. The Trail Blazers rank 24th in points allowed and 28th in defensive efficiency. Deandre Ayton is also one of the worst defensive centers in the NBA, which should allow Vooch to feast once again.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,600) vs. 76ers

Antetokounmpo is the most expensive player on this slate but is projected to be the highest-rostered one as well. It's no surprise when evaluating his consistency, scoring at least 38 DraftKings points every game this season. That absurd floor has led to his 60-point average, which is seven points higher than any player on this slate. He's also had his way with Philly over recent years, scoring at least 52 fantasy points in five straight matchups. That was when this Sixers defense was stingy, but they're not the same without Embiid and George.

Mid-Range Money

Josh Giddey, Bulls ($6,800) at Trail Blazers

Giddey was a sneaky trade acquisition by Chicago, showcasing the stat-stuffing that's made him a fantasy stud in the past. That ability has been massive since Chicago is playing at such a rapid pace, with Giddey averaging 34 DraftKings points per game. He's also scored at least 39 DK points in three of his last five outings, and we love that against Portland's putrid defense. The Trail Blazers own a 27th OPRK against opposing guards, with Giddey scoring at least 35 DK points in four of their last six matchups.

Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers ($5,900) vs. Bulls

We discussed how poor Ayton's defense was earlier, but he can still provide fantasy value. The big man is averaging 32 DraftKings points per game but has played at a $7K level for most of his career. One of the major reasons we like him here is that Portland is playing the second half of a B2B set. Ayton was rested in the front end of that, and it looks like some other veterans could be rested here, with Ayton expected to return. That would be ideal because it would bump DA's usage and shot attempts. That pairs beautifully with the matchup because Chicago sits 29th in total defense while posting a 25th OPRK against opposing centers. With all that said, if Ayton and Robert Williams are both out here, Jabari Walker is a sneaky option at the minimum of $3,000.

Value Picks

Andre Drummond, Sixers ($5,000) at Bucks

Drummond just had a stinker on Saturday, but we were encouraged by the workload the big man saw in that defeat. Drummond started at center for Joel Embiid and played 26 minutes in that game. That means we should be looking at a 20-minute floor, and Drummond is a stud with that type of role. In fact, Drummond has played at least 20 minutes 31 times over the last two years, averaging 35 DK points per game in that expanded role. All you need is 30 DK points for Drummond to be an immense value, which should be expected if he duplicates the 26 minutes we saw on Saturday.

Jaylin Williams, Thunder ($4,000) vs. Nets

Williams is the only true center on this roster with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein going down. That's forced him into the starting lineup, dropping 32 DK points across 31 minutes in OKC's most recent outing. He also had 34 DraftKings points a week ago and needs to be utilized at $4K if he's going to play 30 minutes as the starting center. Facing the Nets is the icing on the cake, with Brooklyn ranked 25th in defensive efficiency while posting a 22nd OPRK against opposing big men.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.