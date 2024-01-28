NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at ATL: Raptors on four-game slide; Hawks on four-game slide

PHX at ORL: Suns 7-3 in last 10 games; Magic on two-game slide

CHI at POR: Bulls on two-game slide; Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (ankle), RJ Barrett (knee): Doubtful, Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps): OUT

Dennis Schroder is up for another start in place of Quickley. Gradey Dick and Jordan Nwora are also likely to see more opportunity.

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic continue to get a boost.

PHX - Bradley Beal (nose), Jusuf Nurkic (thumb): Questionable

Drew Eubanks could be up for a major role if Nurkic is out. Eric Gordon gets a lift if Beal is out.

ORL - Gary Harris (calf): OUT

Cole Anthony should see bigger minutes.

CHI - Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot), Torrey Craig (heel): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso must continue to step up.

POR - Malcolm Brogdon (knee), Jerami Grant (back), Scoot Henderson (quadriceps), Anfernee Simons (ribs), Jabari Walker (knee): Questionable; Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen): OUT

Toumani Camara, Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray are in line for opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,700) vs. Raptors

Young turned in 30 points, 11 assists and three steals for a total of 55.3 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a two-game absence. He has a good opportunity to keep the rhythm going against the Raptors, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-highest three-point percentage.

Devin Booker, Suns ($10,000) at Magic

Booker delivered 81.3 DK points in a stellar performance last game, where he tallied 62 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks. It also marked his second straight outing with more than 45 points, and he is averaging 32.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Regardless of who he is up against, Booker seems to be in one of those stretches where he might go for 50 points at anytime.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,700) at Trail Blazers

DeRozan is averaging 21.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He must continue to carry extra weight on the offensive end in the absence of Zach LaVine. DeRozan should also do well against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage and eighth-most free throws per game.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,400) at Magic

Durant continues to fill the stat sheet, averaging 26.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 blocks across the last 10 outings, including a 71 DK-point performance on January 22 in a win over the Bulls. Durant produced 53.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Magic this season. He should find away to thrive again, including getting to the foul line, as they give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,900) at Trail Blazers

Vucevic is on a roll lately, averaging 17.9 points on 54.6 percent shooting, 11.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He has a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's third-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,000) at Hawks

Barnes is averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 60.5 DK points in the game-before last. He has a great opportunity to continue to stuff the stat sheet against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. Barnes also reached at least 45 DK points in two previous matchups against the Hawks this season.

Mid-Range Money

Dennis Schroder, Raptors ($5,600) at Hawks

Schroder is averaging 11.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 20 DK points and a high of 31.5 in the most recent outing. He should find room to get his offense going against one of his former teams, as the Hawks give up the league's second-highest three-point percentage to opposing point guards. Schroder is also up for an increased role in the absence of Immanuel Quickley.

Saddiq Bey, Hawks ($5,700) vs. Raptors

Bey topped 33 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists through the last five outings. He is likely to do well against the Raptors, who are expected to be shorthanded at the wing, and who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,800) at Trail Blazers

Dosunmu is likely up for another significant role for the shorthanded Bulls, after he scored in double digits in the last three games, averaging 26.7 minutes of action over that span. He could face a favorable matchup as the Trail Blazers continue to manage a number of injuries. The Blazers also give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers ($4,200) vs. Bulls

Camara is averaging 24.3 minutes per game on the season and continues to make a well-rounded impact during the Trail Blazers turbulent season. He could be up for more playing time as the Blazers are nursing a number of injuries. He also goes up against a Bulls squad that is shorthanded at the forward positions.

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($4,400) at Trail Blazers

Drummond accounted for 25.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 9.0 points, 7.6 rebiounds and 1.4 steals over the last five outings. The Bulls' big man should prosper against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game.

