NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
TOR at ATL: Raptors on four-game slide; Hawks on four-game slide
PHX at ORL: Suns 7-3 in last 10 games; Magic on two-game slide
CHI at POR: Bulls on two-game slide; Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
TOR - Jakob Poeltl (ankle), RJ Barrett (knee): Doubtful, Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps): OUT
Dennis Schroder is up for another start in place of Quickley. Gradey Dick and Jordan Nwora are also likely to see more opportunity.
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT
Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic continue to get a boost.
PHX - Bradley Beal (nose), Jusuf Nurkic (thumb): Questionable
Drew Eubanks could be up for a major role if Nurkic is out. Eric Gordon gets a lift if Beal is out.
ORL - Gary Harris (calf): OUT
Cole Anthony should see bigger minutes.
CHI - Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot), Torrey Craig (heel): OUT
Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso must continue to step up.
POR - Malcolm Brogdon (knee), Jerami Grant (back), Scoot Henderson (quadriceps), Anfernee Simons (ribs), Jabari Walker (knee): Questionable; Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen): OUT
Toumani Camara, Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray are in line for opportunity.
Elite Players
Guards
Trae Young, Hawks ($9,700) vs. Raptors
Young turned in 30 points, 11 assists and three steals for a total of 55.3 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a two-game absence. He has a good opportunity to keep the rhythm going against the Raptors, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-highest three-point percentage.
Devin Booker, Suns ($10,000) at Magic
Booker delivered 81.3 DK points in a stellar performance last game, where he tallied 62 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks. It also marked his second straight outing with more than 45 points, and he is averaging 32.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Regardless of who he is up against, Booker seems to be in one of those stretches where he might go for 50 points at anytime.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,700) at Trail Blazers
DeRozan is averaging 21.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He must continue to carry extra weight on the offensive end in the absence of Zach LaVine. DeRozan should also do well against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage and eighth-most free throws per game.
Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,400) at Magic
Durant continues to fill the stat sheet, averaging 26.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 blocks across the last 10 outings, including a 71 DK-point performance on January 22 in a win over the Bulls. Durant produced 53.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Magic this season. He should find away to thrive again, including getting to the foul line, as they give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,900) at Trail Blazers
Vucevic is on a roll lately, averaging 17.9 points on 54.6 percent shooting, 11.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He has a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's third-most points in the paint.
Expected Chalk
Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,000) at Hawks
Barnes is averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 60.5 DK points in the game-before last. He has a great opportunity to continue to stuff the stat sheet against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. Barnes also reached at least 45 DK points in two previous matchups against the Hawks this season.
Mid-Range Money
Dennis Schroder, Raptors ($5,600) at Hawks
Schroder is averaging 11.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 20 DK points and a high of 31.5 in the most recent outing. He should find room to get his offense going against one of his former teams, as the Hawks give up the league's second-highest three-point percentage to opposing point guards. Schroder is also up for an increased role in the absence of Immanuel Quickley.
Saddiq Bey, Hawks ($5,700) vs. Raptors
Bey topped 33 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists through the last five outings. He is likely to do well against the Raptors, who are expected to be shorthanded at the wing, and who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.
Value Picks
Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,800) at Trail Blazers
Dosunmu is likely up for another significant role for the shorthanded Bulls, after he scored in double digits in the last three games, averaging 26.7 minutes of action over that span. He could face a favorable matchup as the Trail Blazers continue to manage a number of injuries. The Blazers also give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers ($4,200) vs. Bulls
Camara is averaging 24.3 minutes per game on the season and continues to make a well-rounded impact during the Trail Blazers turbulent season. He could be up for more playing time as the Blazers are nursing a number of injuries. He also goes up against a Bulls squad that is shorthanded at the forward positions.
Andre Drummond, Bulls ($4,400) at Trail Blazers
Drummond accounted for 25.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 9.0 points, 7.6 rebiounds and 1.4 steals over the last five outings. The Bulls' big man should prosper against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game.