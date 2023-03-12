NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at PHI: Sixers have won four in a row.

POR at NOP: Both sides are 3-7 in last 10 games.

OKC at SAS: Spurs are 11-22 at home.

NYK at LAL: Lakers are on a three-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Damian Lillard (calf): Probable

NOP - Brandon Ingram (foot): Questionable / Jose Alvarado (leg), Larry Nance (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

SAS - Keldon Johnson (foot), Jeremy Sochan (knee): Questionable

NYK - Jalen Brunson (foot): Questionable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / Mo Bamba (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,100) at Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander topped 48 DK points and logged a high of 59.3, while averaging 35.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals across his last three appearances. He faces an excellent opportunity to shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to point guards and also allow opponents to shoot a league-high 50.8 percent from the field.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($7,300) vs. Wizards

Maxey is averaging 24.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in six games since working his way back into the starting lineup. He also topped 35 DK points three times over that span, including a high of 46.5. He should continue to stand out against the Wizards, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,100) at Spurs

After missing two games, Williams returned with a total of 29.5 DK points in the previous outing. He also topped 43 DK points in the four games prior to his absence and is averaging 20.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10. He should continue to flourish against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game. Williams also totaled 36.8 DK points in his last meeting with the Spurs.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,800) at Lakers

Randle went over 45 DK points in three of the last five outings, including a high of 63.3, while averaging 26.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers' frontcourt but should find room to prosper, as they give up the league's fourth-most rebounds and 10th-most threes per game.

Zach Collins, Spurs ($6,200) vs. Thunder

Collins logged a high of 39 DK points and is averaging 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks through six games since the All-Star break. He faces a good chance to thrive against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds and third-most free throws per game.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) vs. Wizards

Embiid continues to dominate, averaging 37.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last five outings, including back-to-back games with more than 60 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Wizards' frontcourt but should find enough room to stuff the stat sheet, as they give up the league's eighth-most points per game to centers. He also recorded a total of 74.5 DK points in his last encounter with the Wizards.

Value Picks

Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,600) at 76ers

Morris totaled 28.8 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists on the season. He faces a tough matchup against the 76ers' backcourt, but he finished with 23 DK points in their previous meeting.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($4,800) at Spurs

Joe continues to make a good impression, averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 10 games since the All-Star break. He averages 5.2 three-point attempts per game and should be able to get his shot going against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot a league-high 39.5 percent from long range.

Troy Brown, Lakers ($4,300) vs. Knicks

Brown is up for another start after averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals through the last five games. He averages 3.6 threes per game and has a good chance to catch a rhythm against the Knicks, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($3,700) vs. Knicks

Despite a couple of quieter outings, Hachimura is averaging 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds across five games, including three with more than 20 DK points. He will continue to see a substantial role while the Lakers remain shorthanded.

Jaxson Hayes, Pelicans ($3,600) vs. Trail Blazers

Hayes is averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over five games, including a high of 32.5 DK points. He should continue to get a boost while the Pelicans are shorthanded in the frontcourt and also faces an advantageous matchup against the Trail Blazers, who allow a league-high in points per game to centers.

