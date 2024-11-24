NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at MIA: The Mavericks swept the two-game season series over the Heat last year and have won four of their previous five matchups.

LAC at PHI: The Clippers beat the Sixers only two weeks ago, 110-98. Before that, Philly won four of their previous five matchups.

TOR at CLE: The Cavaliers clobbered the Raptors on October 23, 136-106. Cleveland has won four of the past five matchups against Toronto.

BKN at SAC: The Kings swept their season series over the Nets last year and have won four straight matchups.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

DAL - Daniel Gafford (shoulder), Luka Doncic (wrist)

MIA - Terry Rozier (foot)

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (hamstring)

PHI - Paul George (knee), Joel Embiid (knee)

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (elbow), Kelly Olynyk (back)

CLE - Caris LeVert (knee), Max Strus (ankle)

BKN - Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle)

SAC - Malik Monk (ankle)

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,400) vs. Nets

Fox is the leading scorer in the NBA over the last two weeks, and he's been impossible to fade. The Sacramento speedster has scored at least 48 DraftKings points in six of his past seven outings, averaging 34.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game in that span. That equates to 56 DK points per game, and he shouldn't have any issues duplicating that against a Brooklyn team that ranks 20th in points allowed and 25th in defensive efficiency.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,900) vs. Raptors

Mitchell had a dud in his most recent outing, but every Cleveland starter was limited in that blowout victory. That's the outlier when looking at Mitchell's game log, scoring at least 51 DraftKings points in his previous four fixtures. He cracked 60 fantasy points in three of those and should throttle a Toronto team that owns a 23rd OPRK against opposing SGs. They also rank 26th in points allowed and 23rd in defensive efficiency.

Forwards/Centers

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,600) vs. Nets

Sabonis has scored at least 39 DraftKings points every game this season, recording a double-double in every outing since the opener. We saw him do something similar last season and he's simply one of the safest options with the way he stuffs the stat sheet. That becomes even more likely against a lackluster Nets defense, with Sabonis averaging 16.5 points, 18.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals in his two matchups with Brooklyn last year.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,600) vs. Raptors

Mobley had a dud along with Mitchell in the Cavs' most recent win, but we already explained why that happened. A 30-point blowout will always limit the starter's minutes, but we saw Mobley average nearly 40 DraftKings points per game before that. He's also surpassed 38 DK points in over half the games this season and should thrive here since Toronto has a 27th OPRK against opposing big men.

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($5,900) at Heat

Somebody in Dallas needs to step up with Luka Doncic sidelined, and Washington has taken the biggest leap on this roster. The big man has scored 45 and 56 DraftKings points over the last week, averaging 40 fantasy points per game in that three-game span. We can't ask for more from a sub-$6K player, especially since Washington averaged 33 DK points per game in his three starts against Miami last year.

Expected Chalk

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,900) at Heat

There's no healthy player on this slate over $10,000, so every DFS manager will roster Irving with Doncic sidelined. It's all about simple math because somebody needs to fill the void left behind by Doncic. That's about 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 20 shots out of the lineup. It's also 30 percent of the team's usage and all the ball-handling duties, which should allow Irving to feast. When Luka was out last season, Kyrie averaged nearly 50 DraftKings points per game!

Mid-Range Money

Jared McCain, Sixers ($7,100) vs. Clippers

This rookie has been remarkable, filling in for injured studs like Paul George and Joel Embiid. That's left McCain with a massive role, scoring at least 30 DraftKings points in seven straight games. The rookie is also averaging 38 DK points per game in that span and will only get better. We also don't mind that LA owns a 17th OPRK against opposing guards this year.

Cameron Johnson, Nets ($6,700) at Kings

Johnson has always been one of the best shooters in the NBA, and it's scary when he gets hot like he is right now. CJ has scored at least 32 DraftKings points in six of his last eight outings, generating a 46-point average across his last three fixtures. That's a tremendous total from a $6,700 player, and it should continue as long as he's playing 40 minutes and taking 20 shots a night. In addition, Sacramento ranks 24th in total defense since the start of last season.

Value Picks

Andre Drummond, Sixers ($5,100) vs. Clippers

This is risky, but Drummond has always been a monster when given minutes. The big man has played at least 19 minutes in 39 games since the start of last season, scoring at least 32 DraftKings points in all but six of those! He's also averaging nearly 40 DK points per game in that expanded role, and we have to assume he'll play at least 20 minutes with Embiid sidelined. This is also a position where you can exploit LA, with the Clips posting a 29th OPRK against opposing centers.

Kevin Porter, Clippers ($4,300) at Sixers

KPJ has always been an elite talent, and it's encouraging to see him with such an expansive role off the bench. LA has rewarded him with a 26 percent usage rate in that role, and he's been asked to do even more since Norman Powell got injured. That's led to Porter scoring at least 27 DraftKings points in three of his last four fixtures. That's all you can ask for from a $4,300 player, and we've seen this guy average 40 DK points per game for weeks at a time in the past.

