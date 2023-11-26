NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at BOS: Hawks on two-game win streak; Celtics 6-0 at home.

PHX at NYK: Suns on six-game win streak; Knicks 4-2 at home.

CHA at ORL: Hornets have won two in a row; Magic on six-game win streak.

MIN at MEM: Timberwolves 8-2 in last 10 games; Grizzlies on three-game slide and 0-7 at home.

TOR at CLE: Both sides have dropped two in a row.

CHI at BKN: Bulls on three-game slide.

SAS at DEN: Spurs on 11-game slide; Nuggets 7-0 at home.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ATL - Jalen Johnson (wrist): OUT

Saddiq Bey is in line for a boost.

BOS - Jrue Holiday (ankle): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have to step up if Holiday is out. Al Horford is up for a significant role without Porzingis.

PHX - Kevin Durant (foot), Drew Eubanks (ankle), Yuta Watanabe (quadriceps): Questionable; Bradley Beal (back): OUT

Eric Gordon is up for the start in place of Beal. Keita Bates-Diop could see a boost in the frontcourt.

CHA - Terry Rozier (groin), P.J. Washington (foot): Probable; Nick Richards (concussion): OUT

JT Thor, Brandon Miller and P.J. Washington could all pick up added playing time in the absence of Richards.

ORL - Wendell Carter (finger), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Anthony Black is up for another start, while Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs also get a boost without Fultz. Goga Bitadze continues to start in place of Carter. Moritz Wagner also gets a bigger role.

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (ankle): OUT

Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker continue to get more opportunities.

MEM - Luke Kennard (knee), Marcus Smart (foot), Xavier Tillman (knee): OUT

Jacob Gilyard is expected to start. Santi Aldama and Bismack Biyombo continue to step up in the frontcourt.

CLE - Darius Garland (neck), Dean Wade (ankle), Ty Jerome (ankle): Questionable

Craig Porter could continue to shine in the backcourt. Caris LeVert would also pick up more responsibility.

CHI - Zach LaVine (foot), Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable

Jevon Carter and Patrick Williams are in line to step up.

BKN - Dennis Smith (back), Ben Simmons (back), Cam Thomas (ankle): OUT

Spencer Dinwiddie and Lonnie Walker must step up to carry the backcourt.

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Aaron Gordon (heel), Reggie Jackson (back), Nikola Jokic (back): Probable; Jamal Murray (hamstring): OUT

Reggie Jackson is likely up for another start in place of Murray.

Elite Players

Guards

Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets ($7,100) vs. Bulls

Dinwiddie is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, including one 52.5 DK-point performance, with 26 points, six rebounds and 12 assists. He has gone over 50 DK points in two of the last five outings and is averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists over that stretch.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,000) at Grizzlies

Edwards is coming off back-to-back games where he topped 50 DK points, and he is averaging 27.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals over his last 10 outings. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against a Grizzlies team that is giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards and is also significantly shorthanded.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,000) at Hawks

Brown topped 31 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting in a win over the Bucks. Brown faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who are on the second game of a back-to-back. Atlanta is giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,600) vs. Hornets

Banchero reached at least 33 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, including a high of 51.5 with 26 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and a steal, in a win over the Bucks. Banchero faces a good opportunity to shine against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's second-most points to opposing power forwards. Charlotte is also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,700) at Grizzlies

Towns is averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including three outings with more than 48 DK points. He is likely to continue to thrive with a matchup against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who are giving up an average of 24.9 points on 50.5 percent shooting to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,200) vs. Hawks

Tatum is averaging 26.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 77.8. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Hawks, who are on the second game of a back-to-back. Atlanta gives up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,600) at Cavaliers

Trent topped 20 DK points in three of his last five outings, including a high of 28.8 with 18 points, three assists and a steal in 20 minutes of action. He also faces an advantageous matchup against the Cavs, who are on the second game of a back-to-back and could be shorthanded in the backcourt.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,600) at Grizzlies

Alexander-Walker is up for his third consecutive start after going over 17 points in each of the last two games. He is also up for a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Grizzlies squad, which is allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 40.5 percent from deep.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($4,800) at Grizzlies

Anderson was relatively quiet with just 11.3 DK points in the last game, but he reached 18 in nine of the previous 10 games, including a high of 30.8. Anderson will also continue to see more opportunity in the absence of Jaden McDaniels.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($3,900) at Nets

Williams has gone over 20 DK points in back-to-back games and is averaging 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals on the season. He could be up for more action if Alex Caruso and/or Zach LaVine can't play, and he also faces a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Nets.

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,700) at Nets

Despite only six minutes of action in the last game, Drummond has been seeing consistent playing time, averaging 5.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 17 minutes per game this season. He has a great opportunity to stand out against the Nets, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.