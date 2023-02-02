NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at IND

Pacers on three-game slide.

MEM at CLE

Cavs 21-6 at home.

MIA at NYK

Heat won seven of last 10 games.

CHA at CHI

Hornets 8-21 on the road.

NOP at DAL

Pelicans on nine-game slide.

GSW at DEN

Nuggets 23-4 at home.

LAC at MIL

Bucks on five-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), Patrick Beverley (knee): Probable

LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (knee): Questionable

MEM - John Konchar (concussion): Questionable

Steven Adams (knee): OUT

MIA - Gabe Vincent (ankle): Questionable

Victor Oladipo (ankle): Doubtful

Duncan Robinson (finger): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

DAL - Christian Wood (thumb), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (rest), Draymond Green (rest), Klay Thompson (rest): Questionable

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ankle): Questionable

LAC - Marcus Morris (ribs): Questionable

John Wall (abdomen): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable

Bobby Portis (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,700) vs. Warriors

Murray exceeded 40 DK points in seven of his last 10 outings, with a high of 58.5, while averaging 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He has a good chance to thrive against the Warriors, who give up the league's third-most points per game to point guards, and he could also be up for a big advantage if they decide to rest Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson,

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,100) at Mavericks

In three games since returning from a nearly two-month absence, Ingram is averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 assists, with a high of 37 DK points in the most recent outing. He faces a favorable matchup against the Mavericks, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field, and he also has a size advantage at his position.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,700) vs. Hornets

DeRozan went over 40 DK points in five of the last six outings while averaging 27.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has a great chance to fill it up against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and eighth-most free-throw attempts per game.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,400) at Knicks

Butler logged a high of 62.8 DK points while averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals through his last 10 games. He faces a tough individual matchup at the power-forward position but should excel offensively thanks to a mobility advantage against Julius Randle. He also should find room to get his shot going from long range, as the Knicks give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($9,900) at Pacers

Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals, with a high of 48 DK points in three games since returning from a five-week absence. He is listed as probable for action and should find a chance to flourish against the Pacers, who give up the league's most rebounds and seventh-most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($10,700) at Bucks

Leonard surpassed 60 DK points twice in his last 10 appearances while averaging 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He faces a tough matchup against the Bucks but has a good chance to stand out, as they give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to small forwards, in addition to the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.

Value Picks

Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($4,000) vs. Heat

Hartenstein is averaging 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks across the past five games, including a high of 35.3 DK points in the last outing. He will continue to see added opportunity in the absence of Mitchell Robinson and has a size advantage against the Heat's frontcourt.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors ($3,700) at Nuggets

Kuminga should be up for a major role as the Warriors are expected to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Kuminga averages 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists on the season and surpassed 20 DK points in four of the last six games.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,700) vs. Warriors

Brown is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals through 10 games and continues to provide a critical boost off the bench. He could be up for more opportunity if Aaron Gordon (questionable) is out, and he should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most turnovers per game.

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($4,100) vs. Hornets

Caruso topped 25 DK points in two of the last five outings, while averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He has another chance to prosper against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field and give up an average of 13.0 threes per game.

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($4,900) at Knicks

Lowry is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals over five games, including three with at least 22 DK points. He has to step up in a tough individual matchup and could see added playing time if the Heat are without Gabe Vincent (questionable) and Victor Oladipo (doubtful) in the backcourt.

