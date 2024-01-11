NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIL: Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games; Bucks on two-game slide

POR at OKC: Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games; Thunder on two-game win streak

NYK at DAL: Knicks on five-game win streak; Mavs 11-8 at home

PHX at LAL: Suns on two-game slide; Lakers on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Al Horford (rest): OUT

Luke Kornet is up for a boost.

POR - Jabari Walker (knee): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (knee): Doubtful

Duop Reath will likely continue to handle a major role

DAL - Grant Williams (ankle): Questionable; Dereck Lively (ankle), Maxi Kleber (toe): Doubtful; Dante Exum (heel), Luka Doncic (ankle): OUT

Josh Green, Tim Hardaway and Derrick Jones are in line for more opportunity. Additionally, Kyrie Irving must carry the offense.

LAL - Anthony Davis (ankle): Probable; LeBron James (ankle), Cam Reddish (face): Questionable; Rui Hachimura (calf): Doubtful

Taurean Prince, Austin Reaves and Christian Wood can see more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,700) at Mavericks

Brunson is coming off one of his most muted performances of the season, but he is averaging 26.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists over the last 10 games, including nine with more than 40 DK points and a high of 55.8. He faces a great opportunity to get back on track against the Mavs, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,900) at Lakers

Booker finished with just 25.5 DK points in the last game, but he surpassed 40 in seven of the previous 10 outings, averaging 23.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals over that span. He has a good chance to prosper against the Lakers, who give up the league's seventh-most points and second-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards. Booker also finished with 46.3 DK points in his last encounter with the Lakers.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,600) at Bucks

Brown delivered 61.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 26.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals across his last 10 appearances. He should continue to fill the stat sheet against the Bucks, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards. Brown also finished with 43.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Bucks on November 22.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,600) at Lakers

Durant topped 40 DK points in each of his two games since returning from a three-game absence. He topped 50 in the three games prior to his absence, including a high of 74. He also totaled 47.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Lakers on December 5 in L.A. He will likely get his offense going once again, as they give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,900) vs Trail Blazers

Holmgren continues to stuff the stat sheet, bolstering his DK output with consistent rim protection, averaging 2.6 blocks per game on the season. He is averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games, and he should stand out against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,800) at Mavericks

Randle is on a roll, averaging 29.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last seven games, going over 50 DK points on three occasions, including a high of 63. He is up for an excellent opportunity to continue to thrive with a matchup against the Mavs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Austin Reaves Lakers ($6,900) vs. Suns

Reaves' strong play has earned him a spot back in the starting lineup, and he is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists over four consecutive starts, including a high of 50.8 DK points. He faces a great chance to shine against the Suns, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($6,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Giddey is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 42.5 DK points. He faces another strong chance to fill the stat sheet against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($6,800) at Thunder

Grant continues to score at a high rate, averaging 19.7 points on 47.3 percent shooting over the last 10 games, including five with more than 30 DK points and a high of 49. He also faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Taurean Prince, Lakers ($4,600) vs. Suns

Prince surpassed 20 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, including two with more than 30, while averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. He may also be up for added playing time, as the Lakers continue to manage a couple of injuries in the frontcourt.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($4,800) at Mavericks

Hart is averaging 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last five games, including a high of 40.3 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against a hobbled Mavs team and should find opportunity to pad his stats, as they give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game.

