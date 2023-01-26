NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at BOS

Celtics on two-game slide.

DET at BKN

Pistons on four-game slide.

CHI at CHA

Hornets 5-16 at home.

CLE at HOU

Cavs 9-15 on the road.

DAL at PHX

Suns on four-game win streak.

SAS at LAC

Clippers on three-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Evan Fournier (personal): Questionable

Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

BOS - Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT

DET - Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): Questionable

Marvin Bagley (hand), Cory Joseph (back): OUT

BKN - Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

CHI - Javonte Green (knee): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Questionable

Cody Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin): Questionable

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

DAL - Christian Wood (thumb): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

PHX - Deandre Ayton (illness): Probable

Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

SAS - Romeo Langford (hip): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

LAC - Luke Kennard (calf), Marcus Morris (ribs): Questionable

John Wall (abdomen): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($8,600) at Rockets

Garland is averaging 22.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals over 10 outings, and he topped 40 DK points in each of the last five games including two with more than 50. He faces a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to point guards, and who also face the second game of a back-to-back.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,500) vs. Spurs

George is averaging 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in four games since returning from a five-game absence. He faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 121.8 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 39.9 percent from long range.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($9,100) at Hornets

DeRozan continues to fill it up, averaging 25.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals across his last 10 appearances, with a high of 64.3 DK points. He faces the second game of a back-to-back but should thrive against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.3 percent from the field.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($10,000) vs. Spurs

Leonard seems to have found his rhythm, averaging 26.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals over his last 10 outings, including six with more than 45 DK points and a high of 60.8. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot a league-high 50.8 percent from the field.

Nic Claxton, Nets ($7,600) vs. Pistons

Claxton is coming off an impressive, 25-point, 11-rebound performance against the 76ers, and he is averaging 20.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.2 blocks across five outings. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game and the third-highest field-goal percentage to centers. The Pistons are also dealing with injuries in the frontcourt

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,700) at Suns

Doncic continues to prosper, averaging 32.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists through 10 games, including six with more than 60 DK points and a high of 80. He delivered 59 DK points in his last meeting with the Suns and should excel again, as they continue to deal with injuries in the backcourt. The Suns also give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($4,100) at Hornets

Caruso is averaging 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across five games, with a high of 38.3 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to point guards and remain shorthanded in the backcourt.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,400) at Nets

Burks is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists over the previous 10, including six games with more than 20 DK points. He should find room get his shot off from long range, as the Nets allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($4,700) at Hornets

Williams topped 25 DK points in five of the last 10 games, while posting an average of 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals. He is likely to keep up the solid play against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-most points to power forwards.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,600) vs. Knicks

Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists through 10 games, including three with at least 31 DK points. He has a good opportunity for success against the Knicks, who give up the league's sixth-most offensive rebounds per game and also remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Zach Collins, Spurs ($3,700) at Clippers

Collins continues to provide a formidable effort off the bench, averaging 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists over 10 outings. He faces a good chance to stand out against the Clippers, who do not have much frontcourt depth and give up the league's seventh-most points per game to centers.

