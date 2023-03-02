NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at WAS: Raptors are 8-2 in the last 10 games.

PHI at DAL: Mavs have dropped four of the last five games.

IND at SAS: Spurs are 1-9 in the last 10 games.

LAC at GSW: Warriors have won three, Clippers have lost three in a row.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Monte Morris (back): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable

If Embiid is good to go, he should excel against the Mavericks' frontcourt.

DAL - Davis Bertans (calf): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (calf): Questionable

If Haliburton is able to play, he faces a very favorable matchup against the Spurs' subpar defense.

SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): Probable / Malaki Branham (hip), Keldon Johnson (foot), Tre Jones (foot): Questionable / Romeo Langford (thigh), Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT

GSW - Jordan Poole (knee): Questionable / Stephen Curry (leg), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

If Poole is sidelined, Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo will be up for a major boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($7,000) at Warriors

Westbrook tallied at least 38 DK points in all three appearances since joining the Clippers, averaging 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He faces a great chance to shine against the Warriors, who give up the league's third-most points per game to point guards and the league's second-most turnovers. The Warriors also remain shorthanded in the backcourt without Stephen Curry.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,500) at Warriors

George is averaging 27.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in three games since the All-Star break, including one outing with a high of 60 DK points. He should find a good opportunity to get his offense going against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers and third-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Warriors ($9,300) at Warriors

Leonard tallied a high of 67 DK points while averaging 33.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over three games since the All-Star break. He finished with 54.8 DK points in the previous meeting with the Warriors, and he should excel once again as they are missing their best wing defender, Andrew Wiggins.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,000) at Wizards

Siakam is averaging 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, with a high of 57 DK points across four games since the All-Star break. He faces a challenging matchup against the Wizards' frontcourt and must bring his best effort to keep his side competitive.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($6,200) at Wizards

Poeltl has been fantastic since joining the Raptors and is averaging 17.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.2 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 55 DK points. He has an excellent chance to keep it rolling against the Wizards, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,400) at Spurs

Turner notched a high of 60.5 DK points while averaging 29.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks through three games since the All-Star break. He has a great opportunity to stand out against the Spurs, who give up the league's second-most points and sixth-most rebounds per game to centers.

Value Picks

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors ($4,300) vs. Clippers

Kuminga surpassed 20 DK points in four of the last five outings while averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He will continue to see around 25 minutes of action and have a chance to step up for his shorthanded squad.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($4,100) at Spurs

Nesmith recorded a high of 39.8 DK points while averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists through five outings. He should keep it rolling against the Spurs, who give up the second-most rebounds per game to power forwards.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($4,800) at Spurs

Mathurin is coming off a quieter outing, but he topped 25 DK points in four of the last five, including a high of 38.3. He has a good opportunity to shine against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.7 percent from the field, including 39.5 percent from deep.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($4,900) at Mavericks

Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal for 46.5 DK points in their last outing. He should do well against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field and give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($3,500) at Spurs

Nembhard went over 20 DK points in three of the last 10 outings while averaging 5.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 122.4 points per game.

