NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 9

Slate Overview

CLE at BOS: Celtics lead series 1-0

DAL at OKC: Thunder lead series 1-0

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Jarrett Allen (ribs): Questionable; Dean Wade (knee): OUT

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee): :Probable; Maxi Kleber (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,700) at Thunder

After averaging 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals through the first round, Irving turned in a more modest effort in Game 1 versus the Thunder, as he finished with a total of 31.3 DK points in 37 minutes of action. Nonetheless, he was the leading scorer for his squad in the loss and remains a tough matchup for the opposition, especially when they looked to be more focused on locking up Luka Doncic in the last game.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,800) at Celtics

Mitchell put together a dominant first round, averaging 28.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals through seven games, including more than 60 DK points in both Games 6 and 7. Despite the loss in Game 1 against the Celtics, he still managed to fill the stat sheet with 33 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes of action. He must continue to lead the way offensively for his squad and should be able to stuff the stat sheet again, as he is averaging 23 field-goal attempts per game in the postseason.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,000) vs. Cavaliers

Brown led the Celtics in scoring last game as he tallied 32 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes of action. He is averaging 24.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the postseason, including two games with more than 30 points. He must continue to look for his shots on the offensive end while his squad remains without one of their top scorers, Kristaps Porzingis.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,400) vs. Cavaliers

Tatum is coming off three consecutive games without exceeding the 20-point mark, but he is averaging 21.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across six outings this postseason, including five games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 58. He has a great opportunity to stuff the stat sheet in Game 2 against the Cavs, as they gave up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards during the regular season.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,100) vs. Mavericks

Holmgren carried his strong play from the regular season into the playoffs, as he is averaging 16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.8 blocks through the last five games. He topped 40 DK points twice in four games during the first round, and he kicked off the second round with his third-best performance of the postseason thus far, with 39.8 DK points on 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks. He should continue to thrive against the Mavs, who are giving up an average of 11.9 offensive rebounds per game in the playoffs.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,500) vs. Mavericks

After putting together an MVP-worthy regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander carried his strong play into the postseason, averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals through the first round. He also came up with an impressive effort in Game 1 versus the Mavs, as he totaled 59.8 DK points with 29 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks. He should continue to prosper in the matchup as he shot an average of 51.8 percent from the field through their four meetings during the regular season.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,700) vs. Cavaliers

White has put together a great start to the postseason, averaging 22.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists over six games, including four with more than 30 DK points and a high of 57. He has another opportunity to provide a great boost to the Celtics' offense while opponents are forced to focus most of their defensive efforts on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. White is shooting a blistering 57.5 percent from the field this postseason.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,700) vs. Cavaliers

Horford is up for a third consecutive start in place of Kristaps Porzingis. He topped 20 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.9 blocks across 35 starting appearances this season.

Value Picks

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($4,100) vs. Cavaliers

Pritchard is coming off his best performance of the postseason, as he totaled 27.8 DK points on 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in the last game. He continues to provide his squad a reliable presence off the bench and should thrive again versus the Cavs' second unit.

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers ($3,900) at Celtics

Okoro delivered a good offensive boost in Game 1 against the Celtics, as he knocked down three three-pointers and amassed 11 points. It marked his third start and just the second time he scored in double digits this postseason, but he should continue to handle a significant block of playing time as the Cavs' look to match up defensively against the Celtics' versatile core.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($4,900) at Thunder

Gafford delivered his best performance of the postseason in Game 1 against the Thunder, as he totaled 42.3 DK points with 16 points, 11 rebounds, an assist and five blocks in 27 minutes of action. He should prosper once again versus the Thunder, who gave up the league' third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers this season.

