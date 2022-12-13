NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAC at PHI

Sixers have won two in a row and are 9-5 at home.

GSW at MIL

Warriors are just 2-11 on the road.

PHX at HOU

Suns have dropped four straight, while Rockets are 5-5 in last 10.

NOP at UTA

Pelicans are riding a seven-game win streak. Jazz have dropped two in a row.

BOS at LAL

The Celtics are 10-5 on the road but dropped their last two games.

Injuries to Monitor

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (foot): Questionable

PHI - Danuel House (foot): Probable

Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (ankle): Probable

Andrew Wiggins (groin): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (ankle): Probable

Jrue Holiday (illness): Questionable

PHX - Cameron Johnson (knee), Duane Washington (hip), Devin Booker (hamstring): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT

NOP - Herbert Jones (ankle): Probable

Brandon Ingram (toe): OUT

UTA - Simone Fontecchio (ankle), Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT

BOS - Al Horford (personal), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (illness): Probable

Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart, Celtics ($5,900) at Lakers

Smart is coming off one of his least productive games of the year but should bounce back against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game. He is averaging 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10, surpassing 30 DK points in six, with a high of 54.

James Harden, 76ers ($9,700) vs. Kings

Harden produced 57 DK points in his last two outings and is averaging 22.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.3 steals in three since returning from a month-long absence. He should keep it rolling against a Kings team that allows opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field, including 36.7 from deep.

Forwards/Centers

Mikal Bridges, Suns ($6,100) at Rockets

Bridges is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up 116.2 points and a league-high 16.8 turnovers per game.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($9,500) at Jazz

Williamson has remained dominant, averaging 26.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals through his last 10 games while topping 50 DK points in seven of them, including two above 64. He has an advantage against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points in the paint.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,700) vs. Kings

Embiid is averaging 36.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across his last five outings, including a 53-point outburst in the last game. He should excel against the Kings, who give up the sixth-most points in the paint and the 10th-most rebounds to centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,900) vs. Warriors

Antetokounmpo has gone over 50 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, with three above 60. He has an advantage against the Warriors, who give up the league's eighth-most points and a league-high 26.1 free-throw attempts per game. The Warriors are also missing Andrew Wiggins, who is one of their best wing defenders.

Value Picks

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,700) at Rockets

Craig continues to see added responsibility as the Suns remain short-handed. He surpassed 25 DK points in the last two games and is averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks through the last 10.

Larry Nance, Pelicans ($4,400) at Jazz

Nance has logged 40-plus DK points in the last two games and is averaging 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over his last 10 outings. He should keep it up against the Jazz, who give up the third-most offensive rebounds per game.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3.400) vs. Warriors

Connaughton delivers consistent effort off the bench, averaging 7.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in the last five games. He could be up for added opportunity if Jrue Holiday is sidelined, and he also benefits from the absence of Andrew Wiggins in the Warriors lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($4,800) at Lakers

Brogdon provides well-rounded support off the bench, averaging 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists through his last 10 outings, with five over 30 DK points. He should keep up the production against the Lakers, who give up the second-most points per game to point guards.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jazz ($4,700) vs. Pelicans

Alexander-Walker continues to get a boost in the absence of Collin Sexton. He is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals across the last three games, going over 30 DK points in two.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.