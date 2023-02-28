NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at ATL: Hawks are on a two-game win streak.

MIL at BKN: Bucks are on a 14-game win streak.

CHI at TOR: Bulls are on a two-game win streak.

LAL at MEM: Grizzlies are 25-5 at home.

DEN at HOU: Rockets are on a nine-game slide.

SAC at OKC: Kings are on a three-game win streak.

IND at DAL: Pacers are 9-20 on the road.

SAS at UTA: Spurs are on a 16-game slide.

POR at GSW: Warriors are 24-7 at home.

MIN at LAC: Timberwolves are on a three-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Monte Morris (back): Questionable / Kristaps Porzingis (knee): Doubtful

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (quadriceps): Probable / Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / D'Angelo Russell (ankle): Doubtful / LeBron James (foot): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ribs): Probable / Jamal Murray (back): Questionable

HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): Questionable / Jae'Sean Tate (rest): OUT

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (wrist): Questionable

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

DAL - Maxi Kleber (hamstring): Questionable / Davis Bertans (calf): OUT

SAS - Tre Jones (foot): Questionable / Romeo Langford (thigh), Devin Vassell (knee), Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (thumb), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Anfernee Simons (ankle), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (knee): Probable / Stephen Curry (leg), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

MIN - Rudy Gobert (illness): Probable / Jaylen Nowell (knee): Questionable / Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) vs. Lakers

Morant is coming off a couple of quieter outings after the All-Star break, but he topped 40 DK points in the eight games prior to the break and is averaging 25.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.3 steals though his last 10. He should do well against the Lakers, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,300) vs. Timberwolves

George went over 40 DK points in six of the last 10 outings, with a high of 60, while averaging 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He has a good chance to get into a rhythm from long range, as the Timberwolves give up an average of 12.8 three-pointers, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from long range. He also totaled 50.8 DK points in the previous meeting with the Timberwolves.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,200) vs. Timberwolves

Leonard is averaging 28.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including seven games with more than 45 DK points and a high of 67. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up a league-high 26.0 free throws and the league's third-most turnovers per game.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,400) vs. Spurs

Markkanen faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Spurs, after he tallied 27 points, four rebounds and two assists in the last game. He is averaging 27.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists across the previous 10 outings, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 61. He should do well once again versus the Spurs, who give up a league-high 122.9 points per game.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,800) at Rockets

Jokic is on a roll with two double-doubles and three triple-doubles over the last five outings, including a high of 86.3 DK points, while averaging 24.0 points, 14.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has another good chance to prosper against the Rockets, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average 47.8 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($11,500) at Warriors

Lillard is coming off a historic performance, where he recorded 71 points on 22-of-38 shooting, including 13-of-22 from downtown, to go with six rebounds and six assists, for a total of 93 DK points. He is averaging 40.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists over his last 10 outings and should continue to shine against the Warriors, who give up the league's third-most points per game to point guards.

Value Picks

Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($4,900) at Warriors

Eubanks topped 20 DK points in seven of nine consecutive starts, while averaging 7.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He has a good chance to keep up the solid production against the Warriors, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to centers.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,100) at Grizzlies

Vanderbilt is averaging 8.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in five games since joining the Lakers, including an impressive showing in the last game, with 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals, for a total of 47.3 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Grizzlies but has the advantage of going up against their shorthanded frontcourt.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,300) at Rockets

Brown continues to deliver a well-rounded effort, averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over three games since the All-Star break. He has a good chance to get his offense going against the Rockets, who give up a league-high 14.7 three-pointers per game.

Malik Monk, Kings ($4,900) at Thunder

Monk is averaging 24.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in three games after the All-Star break, including one massive performance for a total of 58.5 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game, and who are also shorthanded in the backcourt.

Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($3,300) vs. Lakers

Despite a couple of quieter outings, Jones continues to provide solid play off the bench, averaging 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 10 games, including three with more than 25 DK points. He should do well against the Lakers, who give up the league's third-most threes per game to point guards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.