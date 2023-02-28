NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
WAS at ATL: Hawks are on a two-game win streak.
MIL at BKN: Bucks are on a 14-game win streak.
CHI at TOR: Bulls are on a two-game win streak.
LAL at MEM: Grizzlies are 25-5 at home.
DEN at HOU: Rockets are on a nine-game slide.
SAC at OKC: Kings are on a three-game win streak.
IND at DAL: Pacers are 9-20 on the road.
SAS at UTA: Spurs are on a 16-game slide.
POR at GSW: Warriors are 24-7 at home.
MIN at LAC: Timberwolves are on a three-game slide.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
WAS - Monte Morris (back): Questionable / Kristaps Porzingis (knee): Doubtful
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (quadriceps): Probable / Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT
BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / D'Angelo Russell (ankle): Doubtful / LeBron James (foot): OUT
MEM - Steven Adams (knee): OUT
DEN - Aaron Gordon (ribs): Probable / Jamal Murray (back): Questionable
HOU - Kevin Porter (foot): Questionable / Jae'Sean Tate (rest): OUT
SAC - De'Aaron Fox (wrist): Questionable
OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
DAL - Maxi Kleber (hamstring): Questionable / Davis Bertans (calf): OUT
SAS - Tre Jones (foot): Questionable / Romeo Langford (thigh), Devin Vassell (knee), Isaiah Roby (ankle): OUT
UTA - Jordan Clarkson (thumb), Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Anfernee Simons (ankle), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
GSW - Draymond Green (knee): Probable / Stephen Curry (leg), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT
MIN - Rudy Gobert (illness): Probable / Jaylen Nowell (knee): Questionable / Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) vs. Lakers
Morant is coming off a couple of quieter outings after the All-Star break, but he topped 40 DK points in the eight games prior to the break and is averaging 25.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.3 steals though his last 10. He should do well against the Lakers, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards.
Paul George, Clippers ($8,300) vs. Timberwolves
George went over 40 DK points in six of the last 10 outings, with a high of 60, while averaging 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He has a good chance to get into a rhythm from long range, as the Timberwolves give up an average of 12.8 three-pointers, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from long range. He also totaled 50.8 DK points in the previous meeting with the Timberwolves.
Forwards/Centers
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,200) vs. Timberwolves
Leonard is averaging 28.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including seven games with more than 45 DK points and a high of 67. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up a league-high 26.0 free throws and the league's third-most turnovers per game.
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,400) vs. Spurs
Markkanen faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Spurs, after he tallied 27 points, four rebounds and two assists in the last game. He is averaging 27.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists across the previous 10 outings, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 61. He should do well once again versus the Spurs, who give up a league-high 122.9 points per game.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,800) at Rockets
Jokic is on a roll with two double-doubles and three triple-doubles over the last five outings, including a high of 86.3 DK points, while averaging 24.0 points, 14.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has another good chance to prosper against the Rockets, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average 47.8 percent from the field.
Expected Chalk
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($11,500) at Warriors
Lillard is coming off a historic performance, where he recorded 71 points on 22-of-38 shooting, including 13-of-22 from downtown, to go with six rebounds and six assists, for a total of 93 DK points. He is averaging 40.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists over his last 10 outings and should continue to shine against the Warriors, who give up the league's third-most points per game to point guards.
Value Picks
Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($4,900) at Warriors
Eubanks topped 20 DK points in seven of nine consecutive starts, while averaging 7.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He has a good chance to keep up the solid production against the Warriors, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to centers.
Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($4,100) at Grizzlies
Vanderbilt is averaging 8.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in five games since joining the Lakers, including an impressive showing in the last game, with 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals, for a total of 47.3 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Grizzlies but has the advantage of going up against their shorthanded frontcourt.
Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,300) at Rockets
Brown continues to deliver a well-rounded effort, averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over three games since the All-Star break. He has a good chance to get his offense going against the Rockets, who give up a league-high 14.7 three-pointers per game.
Malik Monk, Kings ($4,900) at Thunder
Monk is averaging 24.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in three games after the All-Star break, including one massive performance for a total of 58.5 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game, and who are also shorthanded in the backcourt.
Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($3,300) vs. Lakers
Despite a couple of quieter outings, Jones continues to provide solid play off the bench, averaging 6.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 10 games, including three with more than 25 DK points. He should do well against the Lakers, who give up the league's third-most threes per game to point guards.