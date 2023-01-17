NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 17

Dan Bruno 
This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at MIL 
Bucks 17-5 at home. 
BKN at SAS
Spurs on five-game slide. 
POR at DEN
Nuggets on six-game win streak. 
PHI at LAC
Clippers 3-7 in last 10 games. 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report     

 MIL - Joe Ingles (knee): Probable
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (knee): Questionable 

BKN - Kevin Durant (knee): OUT 

SAS - Doug McDermott (back): Questionable
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT     

DEN - Jamal Murray (ankle): Probable 
Bones Hyland (ankle): Questionable 

LAC - Paul George (hamstring): Questionable 
Luke Kennard (calf), John Wall (abdomen): OUT 

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Nets ($9,900) at Spurs 

Irving is coming off a couple of quieter outings but has still gone over 34 DK points in each of the last 10 games, including a high of 47.8. He must step up and lead the way offensively in the absence of Kevin Durant, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 121.7 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.7 percent from the field. 

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($6,800) at Nuggets 

Simons surpassed 30 DK points in six of the last 10 games, with a high of 45.8, while averaging 19.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He should be able to get rolling offensively against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field. He also generated 47.3 DK points in a meeting with the Nuggets earlier this season. 

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($10,300) vs. 76ers

Kawhi has been finding his groove lately, with more than 40 DK points in the last four games, including a high of 60.8. He also generated 38.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the 76ers and could be up for a boosted role, if Paul George remains sidelined. 

Ben Simmons, Nets ($5,900) at Spurs 

Simmons missed the last game but averaged 5.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals through the previous 10. He has to step up in the absence of Kevin Durant and should thrive against the Spurs, who give up the league's third-most turnovers per game and also a league-high, 55.4 points in the paint. 

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,000) vs. Trail Blazers

Jokic continues to flourish, averaging 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals across his last 10 outings, including eight with more than 50 DK points and a high of 70. He should continue to shine against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk 

Damian Lillard, Trial Blazers ($9,500) at Nuggets 

Lillard is on a roll with at least 55 DK points in four of the last five outings, including a high of 61. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Nuggets, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards. Lillard also surpassed 50 DK points in two meetings with the Nuggets this season, including 72.5 in their first encounter. 

Value Picks

Josh Richardson, Spurs ($4,500) vs. Nets 

Richardson topped 20 DK points in nine of 10 games, including four with more than 30, and a high of 34.3. He faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Nets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.6 percent from long range. 

Seth Curry, Nets ($4,300) at Spurs

Curry registered at least 30 DK points in two of the last five outings, while averaging 15.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. The Nets need him to continue to pitch in offensively in the absence of K.D. and he should do well against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 39.9 percent from deep. 

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($4,800) vs. Raptors 

Connaughton is averaging 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 10 consecutive starts, including five games where he exceeded 20 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to small forwards. 

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($4,700) vs. Nets 

Sochan surpassed 19 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, with a high of 33. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Nets' frontcourt in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Zach Collins, Spurs ($4,000) vs. Nets

Collins is averaging 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 10 games, including two where he topped 35 DK points and a high of 41. He should do well against the Nets, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
