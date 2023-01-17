NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
TOR at MIL
Bucks 17-5 at home.
BKN at SAS
Spurs on five-game slide.
POR at DEN
Nuggets on six-game win streak.
PHI at LAC
Clippers 3-7 in last 10 games.
Injuries to Monitor
MIL - Joe Ingles (knee): Probable
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (knee): Questionable
BKN - Kevin Durant (knee): OUT
SAS - Doug McDermott (back): Questionable
Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
POR - Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
DEN - Jamal Murray (ankle): Probable
Bones Hyland (ankle): Questionable
LAC - Paul George (hamstring): Questionable
Luke Kennard (calf), John Wall (abdomen): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Kyrie Irving, Nets ($9,900) at Spurs
Irving is coming off a couple of quieter outings but has still gone over 34 DK points in each of the last 10 games, including a high of 47.8. He must step up and lead the way offensively in the absence of Kevin Durant, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 121.7 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.7 percent from the field.
Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($6,800) at Nuggets
Simons surpassed 30 DK points in six of the last 10 games, with a high of 45.8, while averaging 19.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He should be able to get rolling offensively against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field. He also generated 47.3 DK points in a meeting with the Nuggets earlier this season.
Forwards/Centers
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($10,300) vs. 76ers
Kawhi has been finding his groove lately, with more than 40 DK points in the last four games, including a high of 60.8. He also generated 38.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the 76ers and could be up for a boosted role, if Paul George remains sidelined.
Ben Simmons, Nets ($5,900) at Spurs
Simmons missed the last game but averaged 5.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals through the previous 10. He has to step up in the absence of Kevin Durant and should thrive against the Spurs, who give up the league's third-most turnovers per game and also a league-high, 55.4 points in the paint.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,000) vs. Trail Blazers
Jokic continues to flourish, averaging 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals across his last 10 outings, including eight with more than 50 DK points and a high of 70. He should continue to shine against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to centers.
Expected Chalk
Damian Lillard, Trial Blazers ($9,500) at Nuggets
Lillard is on a roll with at least 55 DK points in four of the last five outings, including a high of 61. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Nuggets, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards. Lillard also surpassed 50 DK points in two meetings with the Nuggets this season, including 72.5 in their first encounter.
Value Picks
Josh Richardson, Spurs ($4,500) vs. Nets
Richardson topped 20 DK points in nine of 10 games, including four with more than 30, and a high of 34.3. He faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Nets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.6 percent from long range.
Seth Curry, Nets ($4,300) at Spurs
Curry registered at least 30 DK points in two of the last five outings, while averaging 15.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. The Nets need him to continue to pitch in offensively in the absence of K.D. and he should do well against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 39.9 percent from deep.
Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($4,800) vs. Raptors
Connaughton is averaging 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 10 consecutive starts, including five games where he exceeded 20 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to small forwards.
Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($4,700) vs. Nets
Sochan surpassed 19 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, with a high of 33. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Nets' frontcourt in the absence of Kevin Durant.
Zach Collins, Spurs ($4,000) vs. Nets
Collins is averaging 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 10 games, including two where he topped 35 DK points and a high of 41. He should do well against the Nets, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.