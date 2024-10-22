NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at BOS - Celtics won 2023/24 season series 4-1

MIN at LAL - Timberwolves won 2023/24 season series 3-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NYK - Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,700) at Celtics

Brunson averaged an impressive 27.4 points on 47.7 percent shooting across five meetings with the Celtics last season. He also averaged 3.2 made three-pointers on 40.0 percent shooting from deep through those games. He is likely to pick up where he left off with his top-tier production last season, especially with the opportunity to play alongside new additions Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,800) at Lakers

Edwards averaged 27.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks across four meetings with the Lakers last season. He is set to kick off his fifth NBA season and is one of the most highly regarded young talents in the league, primed to continue on his impressive upward trajectory established over the last few seasons. Additionally, he is likely to benefit from a matchup advantage across from Austin Reaves.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,200) vs. Knicks

Brown averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists through five meetings with the Knicks last season, including one outing with a high of 30 points on 13-for-24 shooting. He will likely find a tougher matchup with the Knicks' bolstered wing presence, but he remains a fundamental element of the Celtics' attack and should have a great level of confidence coming off his first NBA championship and Finals MVP distinction.

LeBron James, Lakers ($8,900) vs. Timberwolves

James is ready to kick off his 21st season in the league but that does not mean there should be an expectation of any kind of drop-off in his production, as he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals through 71 games played last season. He also thrived against the Timberwolves in 2023-24, averaging 27.5 points on 54.1 percent shooting over two meetings.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($7,800) at Celtics

Towns is set for his debut with the Knicks and it comes against a historic rival in the Celtics, which should add an extra bit of anticipation for the star big man. Towns averaged 16.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals through two meetings with the Celtics last season, but he should also find an extra advantage heading into Tuesday's matchup, as the Celtics will be shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,000) vs. Knicks

Despite seeing Jaylen Brown win Finals MVP, Tatum remains the top offensive option for his squad. He averaged 26.9 points on 47.1 percent shooting per game last season, including averaging 26.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals through five meetings with the Knicks. He will have to deal with a bolstered Knicks frontcourt, but he has proven able to assert himself against pretty much all competition over the last few seasons. He will likely enter 2024-25 with an even greater confidence thanks to the validation of winning his first championship.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,300) vs. Knicks

White enters the season as one of the most widely recognized x-factor players in the league thanks to his ability to make an impact across the stat sheet and come up with clutch plays on both sides of the ball. He averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks through five meetings with the Knicks last season.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($6,800) at Celtics

Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals with the Nets last season. He looks ahead to his debut with arguably the most complete and talented squad that he has had the opportunity to play with, which should result in him being able to flourish in all aspects of his game. Bridges is a career 37.5 percent shooter from long range and averaged 2.7 made three-pointers last season.

Value Picks

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($5,000) vs. Timberwolves

Hachimura earned himself a consistent starting role with the Lakers last season and is on track to open the new campaign as a designated starter. He has shown solid development through his first five seasons in the league and is likely to continue to make an impact across the stat sheet.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,900) at Lakers

With the departure of Karl-Anthony Towns and addition of Julius Randle, Reid remains firm in a sixth-man role. He averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks last season and should continue to stand out with his well-rounded skill set.

Xavier Tillman, Celtics ($4,100) vs. Knicks

Tillman did not see much consistent action since joining the Celtics last season, but he had the opportunity to make his mark on a few occasions, including in the NBA Finals. He is likely to see a fair amount of playing time due to the injury absence of Kristaps Porzingis. He also offers a bit more mobility at the position in comparison to Luke Kornet, which should be valuable against the Knicks' frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.