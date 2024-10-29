NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at MIN: Nuggets 1-0 on road; Nets 1-0 at home

DEN at BKN: Mavs 0-1 on road; Timberwolves on two-game win streak

SAC at UTA: Kings 0-1 on road; Jazz on three-game slide

NOP at GSW: Pelicans 1-1 on road; Warriors 0-1 at home

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Dante Exum (wrist), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

BKN - Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (back), Trendon Watford (hamstring): OUT

UTA - Drew Eubanks (illness): Questionable; Taylor Hendricks (ankle): OUT

NOP - Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy (hamstring): OUT

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (back); Stephen Curry (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,600) at Warriors

McCollum is on a roll to start the season, averaging 23.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals over three games played. He topped 38 DK points in all three outings, including a high of 44.5 in his most recent outing, on Monday against the Trail Blazers. McCollum remains in line for an increased role due to the absence of Dejounte Murray. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who will be without Stephen Curry.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,900) vs. Mavericks

Edwards is averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through his first three games of the season, including a high of 49.8 DK points in the game-before last. He has a good chance to shine against the Mavs, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who are giving up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,900) at Jazz

Despite the squad's 1-2 record, DeRozan has looked good in an early sample size with the Kings, as he is averaging 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals through three games played. He should continue to fill up the stat sheet with a matchup against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,600) vs. Mavericks

After a relatively quiet performance in his season opener, Randle has shined with more than 40 DK points in each of the last two outings. He also faces a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Mavericks, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,300) at Jazz

Sabonis has picked up where he left off last season, stuffing the stat sheet with one triple-double and one double-double among his first three games of the season. He also topped 20 points in scoring in two of the three outings. Sabonis should keep rolling against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,500) at Jazz

Fox is averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.7 assists through his first three outings, including a 53.3 DK-point effort in the game-before last. He is likely to keep up the production by pushing the pace for his squad, while he also has a great chance to pad his stats against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fourth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Dennis Schroder, Nets ($6,000) vs. Nuggets

Schroder is off to a great start to the campaign, improving on his scoring total in each outing, including a brilliant 29-point display in the last game. He faces a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who are on the second night of a back-to-back, after a game that went to overtime on Monday.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors ($5,900) vs. Pelicans

Kuminga is coming off his best performance among the first three games of the season, as he produced 25.8 DK points on 12 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals against the Clippers on Sunday. He is also likely to see increased opportunity on the offensive end in the absence of the Warriors' leading scorer, Stephen Curry.

Value Picks

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans ($4,900) at Warriors

Hawkins topped 30 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists on the season. He should continue to benefit from increased responsibility in the absence of Dejounte Murray, and he has the benefit of taking on a shorthanded Warriors backcourt.

Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz ($3,500) vs. Kings

Sensabaugh has seen limited playing time, averaging 14.3 minutes over the first three games of the season, with a high of 13.3 DK points. However, he is likely to see more action in the absence of Taylor Hendricks, who was injured on Monday night.

Daniel Theis, Pelicans ($4,400) at Warriors

Theis has started each of the first three games of the season with his new squad. He is averaging 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 18.0 minutes per outing, including a high of 24 DK points in the season opener.

