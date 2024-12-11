NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at NYK: Hawks 6-6 on road; Knicks 8-3 at home

GSW at HOU: Warriors 7-5 road; Rockets 9-3 at home

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (quadriceps) Jalen Johnson (shoulder): Questionable

NYK - Josh Hart (ankle): Questionable;

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Questionable

HOU - Steven Adams (knee), Alperen Sengun (knee), Jae'Sean Tate (back), Cam Whitmore (wrist): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,500) vs Hawks

Brunson is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 26.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists over the last 10 games, including five with at least 50 DK points. He should keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,700) vs. Hawks

Towns missed the game before last with a knee injury but came back strong with a 24-point, 15-rebound performance, totaling 60.8 DK points in the most recent outing. He is listed as probable for action against the Hawks, and he should be up for another big game, as they are giving up the league's fourth-highest shooting percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,500) at Rockets

Curry reached the 50 DK-point mark in two of his last five appearances, while averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists over that span. He faces a great opportunity to shine against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($7,300) vs. Warriors

VanVleet missed the last game with a knee injury but is good to go for Wednesday's action. He turned in 32.5 DK points in his previous appearance and is averaging 20.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span, including a high of 57.5 DK points.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($6,000) vs. Hawks

Bridges is coming off back-to-back games with at least 20 points for only the second time this season and is averaging 22.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals across the last five games, including a high of 42.5 DK points. He has a great chance to stay hot against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($6,200) vs. Hawks

Anunoby topped 33 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 48.5, while averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks over that span. He has an ideal opportunity to continue to pad his stats on the defensive end, as the Hawks are giving up the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,700) at Rockets

Green bounced back from a two-game absence by racking up 35.8 DK points last Friday. He followed up with 24.5 DK points in his most recent outing, which also marked his return to the starting lineup. Green is averaging 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks on the season, and he could be up for a lighter matchup if the Rockets end up shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors ($5,400) at Rockets

Kuminga amassed 40.8 DK points in the last game, which marked the second time he topped 40 in the last three outings. He is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks over four consecutive starts and is expected to remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's action.

Value Picks

Buddy Hield, Warriors ($4,500) at Rockets

After three straight games with less than 10 points, Hield racked up 27 points in the last game, where he also picked up the starting job and played a total of 35 minutes. He is expected to pick up another start and has a good chance to pad his stats against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,400) vs. Warriors

Brooks accumulated a season-high 42.8 DK points in the last game, with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks. He also finished with 22.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Warriors and should find room to pad his stats again, as the Warriors give up the league's fifth-most rebounds to opposing small forwards.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,700) at Knicks

Okongwu reached the 20 DK-point mark in each of the last eight games, averaging 12.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists over that span, including a high of 35.3 DK points. He can be expected to continue to bring the energy off the bench, and he could be up for an increased role if Jalen Johnson is sidelined.

