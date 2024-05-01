NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at BOS: Celtics lead series 3-1

DAL at LAC: Series tied 2-2

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee), Jaime Jaquez (hip), Terry Rozier (neck): OUT

Caleb Martin, Delon Wright and Nikola Jovic are in line to start.

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

Al Horford is expected to start. Luke Kornet must also step up.

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee): Probable; Tim Hardaway (ankle): OUT

Josh Green is up for more playing time without Hardaway.

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

Amit Coffey is up for another start. Normal Powell and Russell Westbrook also get a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,800) at Clippers

Irving led the Mavs with 40 points in Game 4, which marked the second time he topped 50 DK points in the series. He is averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals across the last four games and is shooting an average of 51.3 percent from the field in the postseason. He must continue to shine as an offensive leader for his squad, and he is likely to pad his stats at the foul line as the Clippers are giving up the third-most free throws per game during the postseason.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,100) vs. Mavericks

George came up large with 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block for a total of 64 DK points, in 43 minutes of action in Game 4. He remains on the hook to step up on both ends of the floor in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. George is averaging 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals in the series and has a great opportunity to shine against the Mavs, who are giving up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage this postseason.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,700) vs. Heat

After going over 40 DK points in Games 2 and 3, Brown came up with a more modest performance in Game 4, with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals for a total of 27.8 DK points. Nonetheless, he must bring a full effort to give his squad the best chance of closing out the series at home in Game 5, and he is in line for a few more shot opportunities in the absence of the squad's third-leading scorer, Kristaps Porzingis.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) vs. Heat

Tatum topped 40 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 58 in Game 1, as he has led the Celtics to a 3-1 lead in the first round. He is averaging 23.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in the series, and he should continue to thrive in a favorable matchup on the wing in the absence of Jimmy Butler.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,300) at Celtics

Despite the loss, Adebayo is coming off his most productive game of the series, as he totaled 25 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in Game 4. He is averaging 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the series, and he must continue to look to dominate the interior as one of his squad's primary options on the offensive end. He should also benefit from a slightly more manageable matchup in the frontcourt, with the absence of Kristaps Porzingis.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,800) at Clippers

Doncic surpassed 50 DK points in each game this postseason, including a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, for a total of 62 DK points in Game 4. He is averaging 29.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals in the series, and he should continue to shine offensively, especially in the absence of the Clippers best defender, Kawhi Leonard. Doncic shot an average of 48.9 percent from the field on the road this season and topped 30 points in scoring in both Games 1 and 2, in L.A.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,600) vs. Heat

White is coming off arguably his best game of the season, as he turned in 38 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks for a total of 57 DK points to lead the Celtics to the home win in Game 4. He is averaging 21.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in the series and remains an x-factor in the Celtics' success, as he can take advantage while opponents focus most of their energy slowing down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($5,400) vs. Celtics

Martin continues to do a solid job across the stat sheet while filling in a starting role for his shorthanded squad. He is averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the series, and he produced a high of 32.8 DK points in the previous outing.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,500) vs. Heat

After playing 34 minutes of action and totaling 22 DK points in Game 4, Horford is up for his first start of the series, as he is expected to fill in for Kristaps Porzingis. Horford faces a tough matchup against Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, but his veteran savvy should afford him the ability to leave his mark. Horford averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks across 33 starts during the regular season.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Heat ($4,100) at Celtics

Wright missed Game 3 and came back with a modest impact in Game 4, finishing with 10.5 DK points. He totaled a series-high of 29.3 DK points in Game 1 and must bring another similar effort to help boost his shorthanded squad, as he is expected to get the start in Game 5. The start will mark just his second of the season, after he logged 30 DK points in his only other starting appearance.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($4,300) at Clippers

After coming up scoreless in Game 1, Jones is coming off his best game of the series, as he totaled 29.3 DK points in Game 4. He must continue to provide energy on both ends of the floor and stay ready to pick up easy buckets off quick passes from his squad's two elite facilitators. He also has a more favorable matchup while the Clippers remain shorthanded at the forward positions.

