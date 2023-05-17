NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at BOS: The season series was tied at 2-2, with the Celtics winning the first two meetings and the Heat coming out on top in the two most recent outings.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Cody Zeller (illness): Questionable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart, Celtics ($10,500) vs. Heat

Smart has been a steady contributor through 13 games this postseason, averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per outing. He logged more than 30 DK points on eight occasions, including a high of 47.8 in Game 3 of the first round. Smart also came up with an impressive 45.3 DK-point performance in Game 6 of the conference semi-finals, and he averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals across three meetings with the Heat this season.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($15,300) vs. Heat

Brown is averaging 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in the postseason. He went over 34 DK points in six of seven games in the second round, with a high of 43.5 in Game 7. He should continue to be a key factor in the Celtics' success after he tallied an average of 30.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists through three encounters with the Heat during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($18,300) at Celtics

Butler has been a force in the playoffs, averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals through 10 appearances. He went over 60 DK points in three of five games in the first round, while he notched a high of 58 DK points in the conference semifinals. Butler also put up a solid effort in two regular-season games against the Celtics, with an average of 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

Al Horford, Celtics ($10,800) vs. Heat

Horford was relatively quiet in three games against the Heat this season, averaging 6.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per outing. However, Horford has brought a stronger effort in the postseason, averaging 6.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks over 13 games. He also logged at least 30 DK points in five of the 13 outings, including a high of 43.5, in Game 6 of the first round.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($13,500) at Celtics

Adebayo has offered fairly consistent production throughout the postseason, averaging 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals over 11 outings. He has only gone over 40 DK points on four occasions in the playoffs, including a high of 56.5, in Game 5 of the first round. On the other hand, Adebayo averaged an impressive 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in four meetings with the Celtics this season.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($18,600) vs. Heat

Tatum put on a show in Game 7 of the conference semifinals, as he tallied 51 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals for a total of 83.3 DK points. He is averaging 28.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks through 13 appearances in the postseason, including nine games with more than 50 DK points. He shot an average of 47 percent from the field, including 38.7 percent from long range through four meetings with the Heat this season and should continue to lead the way for his squad at home in Game 1.

Value Picks

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($9,300) vs. Heat

Brogdon has delivered steady play off the bench in the playoffs, averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, including three outings with more than 30 DK points and a high of 38.5. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over three meetings with the Heat during the season and will continue to be a critical factor in giving the Celtics a boost off the bench.

Derrick White, Celtics ($8,100) vs. Heat

White averaged 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals through four meetings with the Heat during the regular season. He also averaged 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through 11 postseason games before coming off the bench in the two most recent outings. Whether he starts or comes off the bench against the Heat, White should continue to be an x-factor for the Celtics, thanks to his conscientious play on both ends of the floor.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($7,200) at Celtics

Martin averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over four games against the Celtics this season. He is also averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 11 outings in the postseason, including seven games with more than 20 DK points and a high of 35.5.

Kevin Love, Heat ($6,900) at Celtics

Love is averaging 7.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists through nine consecutive postseason starts, including a high of 37.5 DK points in Game 3 of the first round. He tallied a playoff-low 8.8 DK points in his most recent outing, but he also averaged 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds over two meetings with the Celtics during the regular season.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($6,600) vs. Heat

Williams came off the bench for the beginning of the postseason until the Celtics' two most recent games, where he averaged 8.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks, with a high of 26.3 DK points in a starting role. He should continue to see substantial playing time against the Heat's formidable frontcourt, and he finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes of action in one game against the Heat this season.

