NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 15

Slate Overview

DAL at WAS: Wizards on three-game slide.

NYK at ATL: Knicks coming off loss and are 2-3 on the road.

BOS at PHI: Celtics on three-game win streak; Sixers 6-1 at home.

MIL at TOR: Bucks 1-3 on the road.

ORL at CHI: Both sides coming off losses.

MIN at PHX: Timberwolves on seven-game win streak; Suns on two-game slide.

SAC at LAL: Both sides on three-game win streaks; Kings 1-3 on the road; Lakers 5-0 at home.

CLE at POR: Trail Blazers on four-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Kyrie Irving (foot): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway are in for a boost if Irving is out. Dwight Powell and Josh Green should see more action in place of Kleber.

WAS - Delon Wright (knee): OUT

Landry Shamet is in line to step up.

NYK - RJ Barrett (illness): Questionable

Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart would see added opportunity.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (illness), Kristaps Porzingis (knee): Questionable

Sam Hauser and Al Horford could be up for more responsibility.

PHI - Tobias Harris (neck): Probable; Joel Embiid (hip), Nicolas Batum (personal): Questionable; Kelly Oubre (ribs): OUT

Paul Reed and Robert Covington would be up for major roles.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Jae Crowder (groin): OUT

Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton have to step up in a big way.

TOR - Dennis Schroder (knee): Questionable; O.G. Anunoby (finger), Gary Trent (foot): Doubtful

Malachi Flynn would have to fill in big minutes if Schroder is out. Gradey Dick, Jalen McDaniels are in line for a boost if Anunoby and/or Trent are out.

ORL - Wendell Carter (finger), Markelle Fultz (knee): OUT

Anthony Black is expected to start in place of Fultz. Goga Bitadze is up for another start in place of Carter. Cole Anthony will also get a boost.

CHI - Patrick Williams (finger): Probable; Alex Caruso (toe): Questionable; DeMar DeRozan (personal): OUT

Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu are in line for more opportunity.

PHX - Eric Gordon (shoulder): Probable

SAC - Alex Len (ankle), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

JaVale McGee should see more playing time.

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Christian Wood can find more opportunity.

CLE - Darius Garland (neck), Isaac Okoro (knee): OUT

Caris LeVert could see big minutes.

POR - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring): Questionable; Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb): OUT

Shaedon Sharpe and Skylar Mays will likely start. Toumani Camara should continue to see greater opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,000) at Raptors

Lillard has the chance to take control of the offense in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lillard was relatively quiet with 21.3 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a two-game absence, but he is averaging 22.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals on the season. He could also face a lighter matchup against the Raptors, who are dealing with injuries to three key perimeter defenders.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,100) at Trail Blazers

Mitchell has to step up and carry the offense in the absence of Darius Garland. He also faces a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Trail Blazers backcourt. Mitchell is averaging 28.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals on the season, and he has gone over 40 DK points in three of the last five games, including a high of 60.3.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,000) vs. Kings

James delivered 37.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a one-game absence. He is averaging 24.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals on the season, and he has gone over 50 DK points in four of his 10 outings, including 56.8 in his previous meeting with the Kings, on October 29.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,200) at Hawks

Randle has topped 40 DK points in each of his last five outings, including a high of 54, and he is averaging 18.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals on the season. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, who are giving up a league-high 28.7 points per game to opposing power forwards. Randle may also have to carry a more hefty load on offense, if RJ Barrett remains out.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,700) vs. Bucks

Siakam is coming off his best game of the year, where he tallied 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, for a total of 67.8 DK points. He is averaging 19.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game and has topped 50 DK points in two of the last three outings. He also faces a good chance to keep up the strong play against a Bucks team without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,100) at 76ers

With Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis both listed as questionable for action, Tatum could have to make an even greater effort to dominate the offense. He could also face a more favorable matchup against the 76ers, if Joel Embiid is sidelined. Tatum is averaging 24.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals on the season, and he topped 50 DK points in two of the last four outings.

Value Picks

Jevon Carter, Bulls ($3,400) vs. Magic

Carter is in line for more opportunity as the Bulls will be without DeMar DeRozan and potentially Alex Caruso. Carter is averaging 7.2 points on 47.6 percent shooting this season, and he has tallied a minimum of 19 DK points in four of his 11 appearances. He also faces a shorthanded Magic backcourt.

Cam Reddish, Lakers ($4,800) vs. Kings

Reddish is up for his fourth consecutive start, after averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 steals, through the last three outings, including a high of 37.8 DK points. He also faces a good chance to pad his stats against the Kings, who are giving up a league-most 6.2 free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards ($4,500) vs. Mavericks

Coulibaly is coming off two very impressive outings, where he totaled a season-high 42.3 DK points, followed by 31.8 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 25.5 minutes per game on the season and should thrive against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,800) at Raptors

Connaughton delivered 26 DK points in the last game and is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists on the season. He is up for a significantly larger role in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he could also have an advantage against a Raptors squad that is hampered by injuries.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($5,900) at Trail Blazers

Allen is averaging 12.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season and has topped 23 DK points in all five appearances on the season. He faces a great chance to step up and shine against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's third-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

