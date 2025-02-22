NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, February 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Although there are only four games available for DraftKings' featured slate, there's plenty of top-tier action to choose from. The headliner is the potential playoff preview game between the Lakers and Nuggets. The first tip-off for the slate is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Lakers will be fully loaded, and Saturday will prove to be a huge test against the Nuggets, who have had LA's number for two consecutive years in the playoffs. Unless the Lakers tank, the teams could be destined for another first-round playoff matchup, so it will be interesting to see how things go at Crypto.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate. Although we have several ongoing injury situations, we only have one injury that's cropped up recently.

BKN D'Angelo Russell (ankle) - OUT

With Russell out, look to Keon Johnson ($5,200) as the top pivot to receive a production boost.

The most notable injury news of the night lies with the Lakers, as both LeBron James and Luka Doncic are probable to play in the best matchup of the night.

ELITE PLAYERS

It's no surprise to see Nikola Jokic ($12,200), Luka Doncic ($10,600) and LeBron James ($10,300) as the three elites above $10k tonight, and you can bet I'll be game to use at least one of them. I see James as the slight favorite at a discount, as Doncic's continued conditioning and Jokic's massive salary are slight deterrents. I will still consider The Joker in lineups that contain some deep bargain options, however.

If I fade Jokic, Mark Williams ($8,200) would likely be the next center off the board against Portland's short-handed frontcourt, although you can never count out Joel Embiid ($9,400), who's in a favorable spot against the Nets. I also expect big things from Jamal Murray ($7,600), who is off the injury report and primed to light it up in Los Angeles.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

John Collins, UTA ($6,800) vs. HOU

I like Collins in cash lineups due to his consistent floor. He's far from a guarantee to beat value against the Rockets, but the veteran has recorded eight consecutive games with 30 or more DKFP.

Deni Avdija, POR ($6,100) vs. CHA

Avdija is a great grab at this salary point. He's finished as the Trail Blazers' leading scorer several times in recent weeks, and although he's negatively correlated with Shaedon Sharpe, he'll have a big night if Sharpe's role continues to be minimized. For slightly less, you can also snag Toumani Camara ($5,400) who has dual eligibility with excellent recent metrics.

Russell Westbrook, UTA ($5,900) @ LAL

Westbrook played a disruptive role during his brief tenure with the Lakers, and he'll be motivated to flash his skills if the Nuggets give him the opportunity, While I wouldn't select him over or alongside Murray, he's worth a shot if you end up fading Denver elsewhere.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($5,700) @ PHI

It's reasonable to predict a sour outcome for the Nets, but Johnson has regained form after missing much of 2025 to injury, and he currently represents Brooklyn's best chance for success given the first unit's current struggles. This is a great salary for Johnson, and it'll come in handy if you're cramming more than two elites in your lineups.

Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,000) @ UTA

Smith returned from a lengthy absence Friday and generated 30.0 DKFP in a value-crushing performance. He also logged 38 minutes in the contest, indicating that he's ready for a full load. My only concern here would be back-to-back rest, but I'll exploit the cheap salary if he ends up taking the floor. I'm also fond of Jalen Green ($7,200), although his salary is a little high for this spot.

Also consider: Keyonte George, UTA ($6,200) vs. HOU

BARGAINS

Here are a couple of low-cost options to help with any salary-cap concerns, especially for the Jokic buyers out there.

SG/SF Ziaire Williams, BKN ($4,700)

SG Quentin Grimes, PHI ($5,100)

