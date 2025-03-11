NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 11

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at CLE: Nets 2-8 in last 10 games; Cavs on 14-game win streak

WAS at DET: Wizards 6-24 on road; Pistons 7-3 in last 10 games

MIL at IND: Bucks on two-game slide; Pacers on three-game slide

LAC at NOP: Clippers on three-game win streak; Pelicans on four-game slide

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

BKN - D'Angelo Russell (ankle): OUT

CLE - De'Andre Hunter (illness), Donovan Mitchell (groin): Questionable; Ty Jerome (rest): OUT

WAS - Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring): OUT

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf): Questionable

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hip), T.J. McConnell (ankle): Questionable

LAC - Drew Eubanks (hip): Questionable; Norman Powell (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

NOP - Brandon Boston (ankle), Kelly Olynyk (rest): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($9,900) at Pelicans

Harden continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 55 DK points and a high of 67.0. He is likely to prosper against the Pelicans, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards, and the league's most three-pointers per game.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,200) vs. Wizards

Cunningham topped 25 points in each of the last four games and is averaging 26.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 10 outings, including three with more than 55 DK points and a high of 76.3. He has a great opportunity to thrive against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,100) at Pelicans

Leonard is starting to look like his old self, averaging 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances, including two with more than 40 DK points. He should shine against the Pelicans, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,300) vs. Nets

Mobley is averaging 17.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 blocks through his last 10 appearances, including six with at least 40 DK points and a high of 59.8. He should continue to fill the stat sheet with a matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($8,000) at Pelicans

Zubac is dominating the paint with nine double-doubles in the last 10 games, while averaging 19.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks over that span. He has a great chance to keep rolling with a matchup against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's second-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) at Pacers

Antetokounmpo hit the 30-point mark in each of the last three outings and is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals over five games. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most points in the paint and the fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,100) vs. Nets

Garland is averaging 16.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last five games, including two with more than 35 DK points. He has a great opportunity to turn in high-level production with a matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's ninth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards and the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clippers ($5,000) at Pelicans

Bogdanovic is finding ways to make an impact in his new surroundings, averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 20 DK points and two with more than 30. He is likely to flourish with a matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($5,500) vs. Wizards

Thompson's scoring has taken a dip over the last two games, but he is averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals across 10 outings, including a high of 40.0 DK points. He has an ideal opportunity to get his offense rolling again with a matchup against the Wizards, who struggle significantly on the defensive end.

Value Picks

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,100) vs. Nets

Strus racked up 34.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 10 games. He should find room to get his offense going against the Nets, who struggle to guard the three-point line, and who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game.

Karlo Matkovic, Pelicans ($3,700) vs. Clippers

Matkovic is building momentum lately, scoring in double digits in each of the last two outings, including delivering a double-double in the most recent game. He faces a tough matchup against the Clippers, but he should pick up extra playing time in the absence of Kelly Olynyk, and he may also find a lighter matchup if Drew Eubanks is sidelined and unable to provide support to the Clippers' second unit.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.