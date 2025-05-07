NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at BOS: Knicks lead series 1-0

DEN at MIN: Nuggets lead series 1-0

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Sam Hauser (ankle): Doubtful

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,600) vs. Nuggets

Despite the loss, Gilgeous-Alexander racked up a post-season high of 65.5 DK points with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in 40 minutes of action during Game 1. He has topped 30 points in three straight playoff games and should keep up the big-time numbers as he averaged 30.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 blocks through four meetings with the Nuggets this season.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,200) at Celtics

Brunson scored 29 points to help the Knicks steal Game 1 in Boston. Amazingly, the 29 points marked his second-lowest scoring total through seven games this postseason, as he is averaging 31.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists over that span. He should continue to stack up the DK points as the primary scorer and facilitator for his squad, and he is unlikely to be severely hindered by the Celtics' defense, as he averaged 26.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists across their four meetings this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,100) vs. Knicks

Brown finished with 38.8 DK points in the Celtics' heartbreaking home loss in Game 1. He has registered at least 20 points and six rebounds in each of the last three games and has scored at least 23 points in three of his five encounters with the Knicks this season (playoffs included). More importantly, he must continue to chip in across the board in order to compete with the outstanding effort of the Knicks' talented wing players.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,200) vs. Knicks

Tatum has been dominant this postseason, averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over five games, including 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in the last game. He is likely to keep up the impressive play, especially in a near must-win scenario in Game 2, as he averaged 33.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists through four meetings with the Knicks this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($7,600) at Celtics

Although he has not been spectacular this postseason, Towns continues to get the job done, averaging 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over seven outings. He finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and a steal in Game 1 against the Celtics, which makes it even more impressive that his side came out with the win without him being a major factor. Towns could easily break out for a stand-out performance at any time, especially as he owns a notable matchup advantage over most of the Celtics' frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,000) at Thunder

Jokic was absolutely monstrous in Game 1 versus the Thunder, as he turned in 42 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, a block and a steal to lead his side to the road win. It marked the second time this postseason that he topped 80 DK points, while he is averaging 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over eight outings. There is no reason to expect that anybody will slow him down, as he also averaged 24.5 points, 15.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks over four regular-season meetings with OKC.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($5,000) at Thunder

Westbrook was influential in his team's Game 1 victory, as he produced 22.5 DK points with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of action. He is averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals across seven appearances this postseason and should continue to accumulate solid numbers with his great hustle.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($6,000) at Celtics

Anunoby is coming off arguably his best game of the postseason, as he finished with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, for a total of 42.0 DK points. His impressive effort is what tipped the scales for his squad in the road win, as he went well beyond his season average of 18.0 points per game. He will continue to play a key role in the series, as he is a great defender that can matchup with the Celtics' two best players, while his ability to score in a variety of ways also keeps pressure on the defense. Ideally, he does a great job padding his DK totals with a few steals and blocks.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($4,300) vs. Nuggets

Caruso amassed a whopping 45.8 DK points with a playoff-high 20 points, one rebound, six assists and postseason highs of five steals and two blocks in Game 1. He is averaging 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games and will surely continue to earn significant minutes thanks to his irreplaceable defensive effort.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets ($3,100) at Thunder

Watson is averaging 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 13.8 minutes per game through eight games this postseason. He should continue to see a similar amount of playing time and does a great job accumulating stats across the board, with a strong effort on both sides of the ball.

Luke Kornet, Celtics ($3,800) vs. Knicks

Kornet continues to chip in well in his role and is averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 16.3 minutes per game across six appearances this postseason. He should continue to see a fair amount of playing time in an effort by his squad to keep the pressure on the opposing frontcourt. It does not take much for the big man to rack up the DK numbers with a few put-backs and defensive plays.

