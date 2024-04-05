NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

There are 12 games in the NBA on Friday night, but FanDuel has pared that down to 10 for its main slate. That still makes for a massive player pool, making it an intriguing night of DFS lineup building as we start the final stretch of the regular season. For those more comfortable with less decisions in putting together rosters, it may also be a good night to consider playing one of several smaller slates FD offers.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 4/5 @11:30 a.m. ET:

Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards (-3) (O/U: 224.0)

Orlando Magic (-12) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 205.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers (-6) (O/U: 234.5)

*Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics (-9.5) (O/U: 226.0)

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks (-15) (O/U: 228.5)

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans (-11.5) (O/U: 219.0)

*New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls (-1.5) (O/U: 212.0)

Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies (-1.5) (O/U: 212.5)

*Miami Heat (-2.5) at *Houston Rockets (O/U: 215.0)

*Golden State Warriors at *Dallas Mavericks (-5) (O/U: 226.0)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

As is typically the case with so many games, we have a bit of everything when it comes to lines and totals on Friday. However, spreads are tilting slightly toward the favorable side for DFS players as the three double-digit figures are offset by plenty of matchups projected to be close.

With it being late in the season and some non-contending teams playing a host of backups and fill-ins, we do have more sub-220-point projected totals than usual. Nevertheless, half the games still projects figures of at least 224 to balance it out.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Antetokounmpo were to sit out, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis would be big beneficiaries - especially if Damian Lillard also can't go.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (quadriceps): OUT

With SGA still sidelined, Josh Giddey should once again be a primary beneficiary while Cason Wallace - who produced 31.7 FD points against the Celtics in a spot start Wednesday - would once again be in line to run with the first unit.

Zion Williamson, NOP (finger): QUESTIONABLE

If Williamson can't go, Kenrich Williams is likely due for a start at power forward while the remainder of the starting five will receive even more usage than usual with Brandon Ingram also sidelined due to his knee injury.

Damian Lillard, MIL (groin): QUESTIONABLE

If Lillard sits, Patrick Beverley is primed for a start if he can play through his ankle issue.

Jaren Jackson, MEM (quadriceps): OUT

In Jackson's absence, Jake LaRavia and GG Jackson could be primary beneficiaries.

Cade Cunningham, DET (knee): OUT

Without Cunningham, Malachi Flynn could start at point guard after he exploded for a career-high 50 points off the bench against the Hawks on Wednesday.

Jaylen Brown, BOS (hand): QUESTIONABLE

Should Brown remain sidelined, Sam Hauser could replace him in the starting five.

Other notable injuries:

Kyle Kuzma, WAS (ankle): OUT

OG Anunoby, NYK (elbow): OUT

Julius Randle, NYK (shoulder): OUT

Anfernee Simons, POR (knee): OUT

Brandon Ingram, NOP (knee): OUT

Desmond Bane, MEM (back): OUT

Jalen Williams, OKC (ankle): DOUBTFUL

Jerami Grant, POR (hamstring): DOUBTFUL

Amen Thompson, HOU (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Andrew Wiggins, GSW (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro, MIA (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Myles Turner, IND (finger): QUESTIONABLE

Derrick White, BOS (back): QUESTIONABLE

Patrick Beverley, MIL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Miles Bridges, CHA (wrist): PROBABLE

Brandon Miller, CHA (wrist): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,600), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200), Victor Wembanyama ($11,900), Domantas Sabonis ($10,700) and Jayson Tatum ($10,600).

Doncic posted yet another effort over 50 FD on Thursday against the Hawks and could be worth his valuation on Friday in what should be a highly competitive game against the Warriors.

If Antetokounmpo is cleared, he figures to be heavily involved regardless whether or not Damian Lillard suits up considering the Bucks have lost two straight to inferior opponents. The big man is also on a tear that's seen him registered at least 55.8 FD in six straight.

Wembanyama just posted a whopping 81 FDagainst the Nuggets on Tuesday with the help of nine blocks. He also enters with two full days of rest, a particularly valuable commodity at this point of the season.

Sabonis continues to be a double-double machine and could be facing a Celtics team limiting the minutes of its starters as they've clinched home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

Tatum carries the aforementioned risk of curtailed court time due to the Celtics' favorable playoff situation, making him a bit of a shakier selection than usual at his lofty salary.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($9,800)

Haliburton appears to be rediscovering his stride as the postseason nears as he's scored at least 46.6 FD over three consecutive outing, including 50-plus from the last two.

De'Aaron Fox, GSW ($9,700)

Fox posted another impressive showing on Thursday against the Knicks with 55.9 FD, his second tally exceeding 50 across the last three.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,400)

Brunson has flashed the upside of a five-figure salary player on multiple occasions this season, most recently achieving that on Thursday against the Kings with 59.9 FD.

CJ McCollum, NOP ($8,500)

McCollum could be taking the floor without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram while just delivering 56 FD in a tough matchup against the Magic on Wednesday.

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,600)

Hart played through injury Thursday against the Kings to put up 55.8 FD, the latest in a string of impressive efforts that should keep him very popular Friday.

Key Values

Scoot Henderson, POR at WAS ($6,800)

I'll start by acknowledging there are plenty of appealing plays under the $7K level Friday given all the injuries and the size of the slate, hence the very robust "Also Consider" section below. That being said, Henderson represents an intriguing option toward the higher end of that salary range due to recent performance and matchup. The electric rookie is on a Blazers team ravaged by injury, though he's averaged 32.3 FD over a nine-game starting stint. Henderson is shooting an encouraging 37.8 percent from three-point range during that span and will take on a Wizards team that plays at one of the fastest paces while allowing an Eastern Conference-high 29.5 offensive efficiency rating to point guards. Washington is playing better defense of late, but also still give up the fourth-most FD points to PGs (51.5).

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. TOR ($6,700)

Portis has been offering strong contributions off the bench throughout the season and comes into Friday's favorable matchup averaging 34.1 FD over his last nine on the strength of 15.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.0 percent - including 48.1 percent from three-point range. The floor-spacing big man could actually be due for an even bigger role if Giannis Antetokounmpo sits with his hamstring injury, though Portis is a decent play under any circumstance against a Raptors team ranked No. 23 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards (28.6) and No. 26 in that category against second-unit players (44.2). What's more, Toronto is giving up an NBA-high 53.9 FD points to power forwards in the last 15 games to make Portis even more appealing.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW at DAL ($6,500)

Jackson-Davis continues to operate as a formidable force down low for the Warriors, most recently posting a career-high 20 points against the Rockets Thursday en route to 37 FD. That was the rookie's fifth tally of at least 32 across his last nine matchups, making for excellent returns at his current salary. The Mavs could help facilitate another strong showing Friday as they're conceding 56.4 FD to centers over the last 30 games while sitting 19th in points in the paint allowed (51.0).

ALSO CONSIDER: P.J. Washington, DAL vs. GSW ($6,200); GG Jackson, MEM vs. DET ($5,900); Malachi Flynn, DET at MEM ($5,400); Jake LaRavia, MEM vs. DET ($5,100); Cason Wallace, OKC at IND ($4,600)

